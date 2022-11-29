Shopping Amazon Fashion Cyber Monday Might Be Over, but Amazon Still Has Thousands of Deals Starting at $5 We found the 24 best sales, including an editor-loved sweatshirt for $9. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Similar to packing for a trip, there will inevitably be one thing I forget during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. I’ll wake up on Tuesday with the sudden realization that while I remembered to restock on moisturizer and knits, I managed to forget the hair dryer I had spent weeks patiently waiting to go on sale and the AirPods my boyfriend not so subtly hinted at wanting for Christmas. Luckily, Amazon is here to alleviate that post-Cyber Monday anxiety and help us nab those last-minute, forgot-to-add-to-cart items. Starting today, you can shop the retailer’s Cyber Week sales, including discounts on editor-approved beauty products, must-have winter apparel, and Oprah-loved home goods. While the sales might have been extended longer than expected, they won’t last forever. At some point, Amazon will decide we need to pay full price again, so before that happens, make sure to grab those forgotten items, holiday gifts, and products you said, “Maybe next time” about (because if you needed a sign, this is it). To jog your memory of what you might have forgotten, and perhaps introduce you to something new you might need, we rounded up 20 post-Cyber Monday deals you can shop today, starting at just $5. Best Cyber Week Fashion Deals Amazon The sweatshirt our Amazon shopping editor calls, “surprisingly stylish, high quality, and flattering”, is currently on sale for just $9 — one of the best deals of the week. To round out the cozy vibes, you could also grab this Dofaoo crewneck, which has over 5,500 five-star ratings, as well as this sherpa puffer jacket from an Oprah-favorite brand. Or, do as I do every post-Thanksgiving sale and update your underwear drawer; this six-pack of Hanes Briefs that one customer called “very comfortable” and bunch-resistant is 43 percent off. Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt, $9 (Originally $18) Reebok Princess Sneaker, $35 (Originally $50) Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $32 (Originally $80) Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra, $15 (Originally $36) Hanes Ultimate Brief Panties, Six-Pack, $17 (Originally $26) Dofaoo Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt, $28 (Originally $36) Orolay Sherpa Down Puffer Jacket, $130 (Originally $160) Dr. Martens 1460 Service Combat Boots, $135 (Originally $180) Best Cyber Week Beauty Deals Amazon While you might have finally secured the Dyson Air Wrap during this weekend’s sales, the odds you remembered to restock on all those beauty essentials and favorites are slim. So today, grab a sunscreen our beauty editor says gives her a goddess-like glow and this moisturizing toner from a celebrity-loved brand. Plus, you won’t want to miss this T3 Curling Iron Set, designed to give you salon-quality waves and curls, while it’s on sale for half off. T3 Interchangeable Three-Barrel Curling Iron Set, $168 (Originally $335) Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum, $20 (Originally $29) Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $12 (Originally $23) Tula Skincare Protect and Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel, $27 (Originally $38) Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment, $16 (Originally $23) Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, $5 (Originally $9) Shark Hair Dryer and Styling Attachments, $149 (Originally $230) Laneige Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer, $23 (Originally $33) Best Cyber Week Home/Tech Deals Amazon If it suddenly hit you this morning that you forgot to get AirPods, don’t freak out, because the second generation of Apple’s noise-canceling Pro earbuds are still on sale for just $200. In addition, I’ll be grabbing a cool mist humidifier to counteract the drying effects the heater has on my skin, as well as Bala Bangles — which instantly take any butt-toning workout from hard to ouch! — while they’re on a rare sale. AirPods Pro Earbuds 2nd Generation, $200 (Originally $249) AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, $30 (Originally $50) Bala Bangles, $39 (Originally $49) Cozy Earth Waffle Towel Bundle, $239 (Originally $299) Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), $229 (Originally $249) Lifein Throw Blanket, $24 with coupon (Originally $30) Ninja DualBrew Pro-System Coffee Maker, $160 (Originally $230) Nori Press Compact Iron and Steamer, $96 (Originally $120) Shop more extended Cyber Monday sales today on Amazon. 