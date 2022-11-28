Shopping Surprise! Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Even Better Than Black Friday, and These Are the 50 Best Deals Save up to 79% on fashion, beauty, home, and tech items before time runs out. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 28, 2022 @ 03:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Photographer is my life. / Getty Images After weeks of early deals, Thanksgiving Day sales, and, of course, Black Friday, today is your last chance to save big at Amazon ahead of the holidays. Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is (dare we say) even better than its Black Friday event, as more fashion, beauty, home, and tech products are massively discounted. And this year, we found the 50 best deals worth adding to your cart. The sale includes products from tons of popular brands, like New Balance sneakers, T3 hair-styling tools, Black+Decker vacuums, and Apple AirPods. Prices start at just $1 (yes, you read that right), with discounts of up to 79 percent off. Whether you still have friends and family to check off your holiday gift list or you’re in the mood to treat yourself, Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is the place to shop. Below, check our top 50 sale picks, starting with the 10 best across categories. Amazon Shop now: $50 (Originally $100); amazon.com Best Overall Deals: With thousands of deals happening at once, it’s easy to get lost scrolling through the endless pages of products. That’s why we narrowed down Amazon’s sitewide Cyber Monday sale to the 10 best overall deals, including everything from a teeth-whitening kit to a Ring Doorbell. If you’re in the market for comfy clothes to get you through winter, allow us to suggest this Amazon Essentials fleece jacket that you can wear with a pair of Baleaf fleece-lined leggings for an entire fuzzy outfit. To keep your skin hydrated during the cold months ahead, we recommend adding this Elemis skincare duo to your cart, which comes with the brand’s cleansing balm and day cream. And to create peak cozy vibes at home, grab the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker and this mistletoe-scented candle, so you can drink hot chocolate with the fire burning. Browse all 10 of the best Amazon Cyber Monday fashion, beauty, home, and tech deals, below. Pura D'or Organic Vitamin E Oil, $10 (Originally $17) Yankee Candle Mistletoe-Scented Large Jar Candle, $18 (Originally $31) Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Fleece Jacket, $16 (Originally $34) Baleaf Seamless Fleece-Lined Leggings, $22 (Originally $28) Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Kit, $40 (Originally $50) Echo 4th Generation, $50 (Originally $100) Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, $120 (Originally $190) National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, $42 (Originally $90) Ring Video Doorbell, $60 (Originally $100) Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleanse and Hydrate Duo, $73 (Originally $165) Now that you’ve gotten a taste of the incredible deals available today, keep reading to check out 40 more unbelievable discounts included in Amazon’s epic Cyber Monday sale. Amazon Shop now: $65 (Originally $75); amazon.com Best Fashion Deals: No surprise, Amazon’s fashion section is stocked with impressive deals from both its in-house brands and major labels. This Amazon Essentials cable-knit turtleneck sweater is on sale for $19, and a pair of faux-leather joggers from The Drop are going for 21 percent off. Tons of Levi’s jeans are on sale, like this bootcut style for $48, and you can even get a pair of New Balance sneakers for just $53. To accessorize your looks this winter, grab the JW Pei Mini Flap Crossbody Bag, which comes in 17 colors and finishes. Click through even more unbeatable Cyber Monday fashion deals, below. Core 10 Cloud Soft Fleece Standard-Fit Long-Sleeve Hoodie, $20 (Originally $36) Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $18 (Originally $30) Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater, $19 (Originally $35) Anrabess Asymmetrical-Hem Turtleneck Sweater, $33 (Originally $61) The Drop @Lisadnyc Vegan Leather Pull-On Jogger, $47 (Originally $60) Levi’s Ribcage Bootcut Jeans, $48 (Originally $80) Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $50 (Originally $70) New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainer, $65 (Originally $75) JW Pei Mini Flap Crossbody Bag, $64 (Originally $80) Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses, $106 (Originally $163) Amazon Shop now: $168 (Originally $335); amazon.com Best Beauty Deals: There’s never been a better time to revamp your beauty routine, as skincare, makeup, and hair products are all on sale today. Since we’re right around the holiday season, tons of skincare sets are discounted, like this Sunday Riley brightening products kit and this CeraVe acne-fighting set, offering you a great way to try a few products for less. Speaking of the holidays, now is your chance to grab a few new items to create festive makeup looks, like this now-$1 Rimmel liquid lipstick and this now-$3 Revlon lip gloss. And for your hair, it doesn’t get better than this T3 curling iron set, which comes with three interchangeable barrels, so you can create a range of hairstyles. If you can believe it, there are even more beauty deals, below. Rimmel Stay Matte Liquid Lip Color, $1 (Originally $5) Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss, $3 (Originally $8) L'Oreal Paris Makeup Double Extend Beauty Tubes Two-Step Mascara, $8 (Originally $14) Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $18 (Originally $23) Murad Clarifying Facial Cleanser, $22 (Originally $34) Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Complete Brightening Morning Skincare Set, $67 (Originally $9 Biolage Ultra Hydrasource Hair Conditioning Balm, $26 (Originally $37) Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream, $25 (Originally $36) CeraVe Acne Skin Care Set, $36 (Originally $68) T3 Interchangeable Ceramic Three Barrel Curling Iron Set, $168 (Originally $335) Amazon Shop now: $159 (Originally $200); amazon.com Best Home Deals: Now that you’ve taken care of your fashion and beauty shopping, it’s time to give your home a little TLC. For the kitchen, Amazon shoppers recommend this Dash mini air fryer, which a reviewer said is “great for limited counter space.” If you’re expecting extra foot traffic in your space this holiday season, add this Black+Decker cordless vacuum to your cart for easy cleanup between gatherings. And to make your home feel a little bigger, this free-standing full-length mirror is on sale for $60, an excellent price for a piece its size. Check out more discounts, below, from Stasher, Casper, SodaStream, and more. Stasher 0.5-Gallon Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, $16 (Originally $22) Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $16 with coupon (Originally $20) La Jolie Muse Gardenia and Ylang Ylang-Scented Candle, $30 (Originally $35) Gallery Solutions Framed Free-Standing Easel Full-Length Mirror, $60 (Originally $90) Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater, $52 (Originally $67) Dash Tasti-Crip Digital Air Fryer, $54 (Originally $80) Casper Sleep Original Pillow, $55 (Originally $65) SodaStream Fizzi One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker, $90 (Originally $130) Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum, $159 (Originally $200) Cricut Explore Air 2 DIY Cutting Machine, $169 (Originally $250) Amazon Shop now: $449 (Originally $549); amazon.com Best Tech Deals: It wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without loads of tech deals, and we found discounts on some of the hottest electronics out there. Many of Apple’s AirPods are on sale, including AirPods Pro for $200 and AirPods Max for $449. You can also get a Fire TV Stick for $25, which is half-off its original price and a pack of two Blink indoor security cameras for $30. And if you have health and fitness goals in mind for the new year, grab the top-rated Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch for less than $100. Keep scrolling to browse even more incredible Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals. Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (Originally $50) Blink Mini Two-Pack Indoor Smart Security Cameras, $30 (Originally $65) Google Pixel Buds A-Series, $64 (Originally $99) Beats Studio Buds, $90 (Originally $150) Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, $99 (Originally $150) Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi system, $194 (Originally $299) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $200 (Originally $249) Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, $229 (Originally $329) Apple AirPods Max, $449 (Originally $549) Apple iPad Air 2022, $549 (Originally $599)