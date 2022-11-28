Surprise! Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Even Better Than Black Friday, and These Are the 50 Best Deals

Save up to 79% on fashion, beauty, home, and tech items before time runs out.

Published on November 28, 2022 @ 03:00AM

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Tout
After weeks of early deals, Thanksgiving Day sales, and, of course, Black Friday, today is your last chance to save big at Amazon ahead of the holidays. Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is (dare we say) even better than its Black Friday event, as more fashion, beauty, home, and tech products are massively discounted. And this year, we found the 50 best deals worth adding to your cart. 

The sale includes products from tons of popular brands, like New Balance sneakers, T3 hair-styling tools, Black+Decker vacuums, and Apple AirPods. Prices start at just $1 (yes, you read that right), with discounts of up to 79 percent off. Whether you still have friends and family to check off your holiday gift list or you’re in the mood to treat yourself, Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is the place to shop. Below, check our top 50 sale picks, starting with the 10 best across categories. 

Echo (4th Gen)

Amazon

Shop now: $50 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Best Overall Deals:

With thousands of deals happening at once, it’s easy to get lost scrolling through the endless pages of products. That’s why we narrowed down Amazon’s sitewide Cyber Monday sale to the 10 best overall deals, including everything from a teeth-whitening kit to a Ring Doorbell. 

If you’re in the market for comfy clothes to get you through winter, allow us to suggest this Amazon Essentials fleece jacket that you can wear with a pair of Baleaf fleece-lined leggings for an entire fuzzy outfit. To keep your skin hydrated during the cold months ahead, we recommend adding this Elemis skincare duo to your cart, which comes with the brand’s cleansing balm and day cream. And to create peak cozy vibes at home, grab the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker and this mistletoe-scented candle, so you can drink hot chocolate with the fire burning. 

Browse all 10 of the best Amazon Cyber Monday fashion, beauty, home, and tech deals, below. 

Now that you’ve gotten a taste of the incredible deals available today, keep reading to check out 40 more unbelievable discounts included in Amazon’s epic Cyber Monday sale

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

Amazon

Shop now: $65 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Best Fashion Deals:

No surprise, Amazon’s fashion section is stocked with impressive deals from both its in-house brands and major labels. This Amazon Essentials cable-knit turtleneck sweater is on sale for $19, and a pair of faux-leather joggers from The Drop are going for 21 percent off. Tons of Levi’s jeans are on sale, like this bootcut style for $48, and you can even get a pair of New Balance sneakers for just $53. To accessorize your looks this winter, grab the JW Pei Mini Flap Crossbody Bag, which comes in 17 colors and finishes. Click through even more unbeatable Cyber Monday fashion deals, below. 

T3 Interchangeable Custom Blend Ceramic Three Barrel Professional Curling Iron Set

Amazon

Shop now: $168 (Originally $335); amazon.com

Best Beauty Deals:

There’s never been a better time to revamp your beauty routine, as skincare, makeup, and hair products are all on sale today. Since we’re right around the holiday season, tons of skincare sets are discounted, like this Sunday Riley brightening products kit and this CeraVe acne-fighting set, offering you a great way to try a few products for less. Speaking of the holidays, now is your chance to grab a few new items to create festive makeup looks, like this now-$1 Rimmel liquid lipstick and this now-$3 Revlon lip gloss. And for your hair, it doesn’t get better than this T3 curling iron set, which comes with three interchangeable barrels, so you can create a range of hairstyles. If you can believe it, there are even more beauty deals, below.  

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Pets

Amazon

Shop now: $159 (Originally $200); amazon.com

Best Home Deals:

Now that you’ve taken care of your fashion and beauty shopping, it’s time to give your home a little TLC. For the kitchen, Amazon shoppers recommend this Dash mini air fryer, which a reviewer said is “great for limited counter space.” If you’re expecting extra foot traffic in your space this holiday season, add this Black+Decker cordless vacuum to your cart for easy cleanup between gatherings. And to make your home feel a little bigger, this free-standing full-length mirror is on sale for $60, an excellent price for a piece its size. Check out more discounts, below, from Stasher, Casper, SodaStream, and more. 

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Amazon

Shop now: $449 (Originally $549); amazon.com

Best Tech Deals: 

It wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without loads of tech deals, and we found discounts on some of the hottest electronics out there. Many of Apple’s AirPods are on sale, including AirPods Pro for $200 and AirPods Max for $449. You can also get a Fire TV Stick for $25, which is half-off its original price and a pack of two Blink indoor security cameras for $30. And if you have health and fitness goals in mind for the new year, grab the top-rated Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch for less than $100. Keep scrolling to browse even more incredible Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals. 

