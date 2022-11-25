We Found Amazon’s 50 Best Black Friday Deals in Beauty, Fashion, Home, and Tech for Up to 78% Off

Grab your wallet — Amazon’s Black Friday 2022 sale is officially here. After weeks of waiting for the annual savings event to begin, the sitewide deals certainly live up to the hype. Everything from winter-ready fashion to seasonal home decor to top-rated electronics is majorly discounted, and we found the 50 best deals worth shopping this year.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale includes more than 10,000 discounts across the retailer’s fashion, beauty, home, and tech categories. You can save on Levi’s denim jackets, Olaplex hair care, Kitchenaid stand mixers, and Apple AirPods Pro — and that’s just the beginning. Below, we rounded up 50 can’t-miss Amazon Black Friday deals, starting with our top 10 overall picks.

Best Overall Deals:

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the massive amount of sales running today, you’re not alone. Amazon has thousands of deals to choose from on a regular basis, so you can only imagine the number of discounted items available today. To make your shopping experience a little easier, we scoured Amazon for the top 10 must-buy deals.

For fashion lovers, allow us to recommend this Levi’s faux shearling-lined denim jacket that’s on sale for $65. It’s the perfect outer layer to throw on over a cozy sweater for extra warmth without having to sacrifice style. As one shopper pointed out, the jacket “goes with everything” from leggings to dresses. And at 40 percent off, you can grab one for yourself and a friend.

In the beauty department, we’re happy to report Olaplex hair products are on sale, including the No. 3 Repairing Treatment. Intended to repair damaged locks, the popular treatment has earned the title of Amazon’s number-one best-selling hair treatment mask with more than 87,000 five-star ratings. For best results, the brand recommends applying it to damp hair from roots to ends up to three times a week.

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your at-home coffee setup, as this Nespresso machine is on sale for 29 percent off its original price. The device is only 5.5 inches wide, so it won’t take up too much space on your counter, and it can brew coffee for 5-ounce, 8-ounce, and 14-ounce cups. According to one reviewer, “It’s quick and the coffee comes out delicious.” It makes for a great holiday gift, too.

It wouldn’t be a Black Friday sale without incredible tech deals, and this year, the popular Beats Fit Pro Wireless Earbuds are going for $20 less. These headphones would make a great gift for anyone who is working in an office again, as they have a noise-canceling function that can help you focus in a bustling space. Plus, they have up to 24 hours of listening time and a winged-tip design for extra comfort, so you can keep them in all day long.

Keep scrolling to check out 40 more impressive fashion, beauty, and home deals from Amazon’s Black Friday 2022 sale. Happy shopping!

Best Fashion Deals:

In the fashion section, save on cozy sweaters, trendy outerwear, winter-ready boots, and bold accessories. You can get a ribbed cardigan from The Drop that a shopper called “so soft and so cuddly” for just $40. Plus this turtleneck sweater dress that’s perfect for holiday parties is going for 30 percent off. Style your new knitwear with these Circus by Sam Edelman boots for $70, and finish off the look with a JW Pei shoulder bag for $50. Check out even more unbelievable fashion deals, below.

Best Beauty Deals:

These beauty deals span across many different categories, including skincare, makeup, hair care, and styling tools. Upgrade your skincare routine with the Vichy vitamin C serum that’s on sale for $20 and a L’Oreal eye cream for just $12. For makeup, the NYX eyeliner that one shopper said “stays for more than 12 hours in perfect condition” is $9. And for your hair, grab the Drybar blow dryer brush to achieve salon-quality blowouts at home all holiday season long. Keep scrolling for more must-have beauty deals.

Best Home Deals:

In true Amazon fashion, the home deals cover all the decor, cookware, and smart devices you could ever want. Grab this artificial wreath on sale for $24 to start getting your home in the holiday spirit. There are also tons of indoor decor deals, like a Yankee candle for $17 and faux-fur throw blanket for $23. For those who have tons of holiday baking in their future, we’d recommend getting the Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer for more than $100 off its original price. And to make sure your home stays toasty-warm through the cold-weather months, add the $90 Google Nest Thermostat to your cart. Browse through all our top home picks, below.

Best Tech Deals:

Whether you could use a new pair of headphones, smartwatch, or speaker, Amazon’s electronics sale section is the place to shop. The latest Apple AirPods Pro are discounted, and you can also get a 10.2-inch iPad for less than $300. A popular Fitbit fitness tracker with nearly 51,000 five-star ratings is going for 51 percent off. Plus, this Polk TV sound bar that comes with both the bar itself and a wireless subwoofer is on sale for $100 off. Keep reading to check out more of Amazon’s best Black Friday tech deals.