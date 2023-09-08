Hurry! The 55 Best Beauty Deals at Amazon This Weekend Start at Just $3

A new season calls for a major refresh; and as fall quickly approaches, I’m starting with my beauty cabinet. Luckily, Amazon just released jaw-dropping deals in the makeup, skincare, haircare, body care, and nail care departments for up to 66 percent off.

The retailer’s Mass Beauty section is overflowing with discounted products from popular brands like Neutrogena, Maybelline, and La Roche-Posay. Since I already sifted through the impressive lineup, I narrowed it down to the 55 best sales you won’t want to miss this weekend. Snag luxe products, celebrity-used picks, and shopper favorites starting at just $3.

Amazon

Best Under-$10 Deals:

It’s no secret Amazon is chock-full of budget-friendly items, but I’m blown away by the current selection of products on sale for less than $10. You can’t beat this Rimmel London bronzer that’s currently an entire 64 percent off, coming out to just $4 (that’s less than your pumpkin spice latte). And, the hydrating Mario Basescu facial spray that one shopper called “a skincare must” is now $5.

That’s not all — for another $5 pick, check out the NYX Butter lip gloss which is sold in 42 flattering shades. Another makeup find worthy of a spot in your cart, the now-$9 Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser is my holy grail concealer for brightening dark circles. Plus, don’t miss top haircare picks like the Samnyte wax sick that’s nearly half-off and the viral Mielle Organics rosemary hair oil for $9.

Amazon

Best Premium Beauty Deals:

If you have your eye on any luxe products, now is the perfect time to treat yourself. Head to Amazon’s Premium Beauty curation for epic markdowns on the latest and greatest skincare, makeup, and haircare products from top brands. I’m snagging a refill of the shockingly effective Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye Tightener I swear by while it’s less than $30. Plus, other skincare deals include this La Roche-Posay healing ointment that’s perfect for dry, sensitive skin, and this Vichy vitamin C serum that firms and brightens your complexion.

As for premium makeup, be sure to shop the Stila Stay All Day liquid eyeliner for $12 — an entire 50 percent off its original price point. And, this gel-to-powder blush from Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories is 53 percent off this weekend. To finish off any glam look with a glow, grab this Laura Geller baked bronzer for $27.

Amazon

Best Skincare Deals:

My skincare regimen may just be the best part of my day, so I’m elevating my current routine with the products shoppers can’t stop raving about. The now-$17 Cosrx snail mucin repairing essence is a fan favorite that even celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski swear by for its anti-aging benefits. Another star-approved pick, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel moisturizer is also on sale for $17 and happens to be Jennifer Garner’s favorite.

Looking to smooth wrinkles and fine lines? The L'Oréal Paris Revitalift hyaluronic acid serum and Revitalift anti-aging moisturizer do just the trick thanks to their hero-ingredient-stacked formulas. And, since the eye area may just be the peskiest to treat, you’ll want to grab the depuffing and brightening Célor gold under-eye patches for just $10. Plus, the Remedial Pax eye cream that’s been purchased more than 3,000 times in the past month is an entire 66 percent off.

Amazon

Best Makeup Deals:

Another Jennifer Garner-used product, : the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint is the secret behind her glowy complexion, and it’s currently 47 percent off. Speaking of glowing, the illuminating skin base from L’Oréal Paris that Martha Stewart wore for her Sports Illustrated cover shoot is marked down to $13. Also from L’Oréal, the Age Perfect face primer blurs the look of lines and pores whether worn solo or beneath your makeup — and it’s now just $10. As for the eyes, don’t miss my go-to mascara from Maybelline that gets me compliments on my volumized lashes without fail. Plus, this Julep eyeshadow stick has a fool-proof cream-to-powder formula that lasts all day, and it’s on sale for $14.

Amazon

Best Hair Product Deals:

Give your hair a little zhuzh before fall with this under-$10 OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Spray, which will immediately add texture and volume to your mane. For a deep wash, opt for the Nexxus Clean and Pure Clarifying Shampoo; and be sure to massage it into your scalp using this $6 Heeta scrubbing tool that’s made all the difference in my hair health. After that, snag the number one best-selling Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 that delivers a “salon quality blow-out,” according to one reviewer. Add a sleek finish to your style using this Garnier Fructis serum that’s made to smooth frizz and leave your locks with an unbeatable shine.

Amazon

Best Hair Growth Deals:

Shoppers swear by the products above for thicker, healthier, and longer locks (and lashes). An easy way to elevate your haircare routine is by incorporating formulas with biotin to promote stronger strands and prevent hair loss. Try out the all-star ingredient with this Pura D’or anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner set or the Maple Holistics biotin shampoo and conditioner. If you’re looking for length, apply this now-$16 Kate Blanc Cosmetics organic castor oil to your eyebrows, scalp, and lashes, and watch the magic happen. And for eyelashes specifically, don’t miss the Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash serum, which boasts more than 19,500 five-star ratings from happy shoppers.

Amazon

Best Body Care Deals:

Fall means colder weather and, as a result, drier skin. Protect yourself early by stocking up on deeply hydrating body care products like the number one best-selling CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. For a lotion with anti-aging benefits, opt for the Medix 5.5 Argan Oil body cream, which is on sale for less than $20 this weekend. If you’re looking to target the stubborn neck area, snag this smoothing Body Firm Crepe Erase neck cream, which made a “tremendous difference” for one user after just a few weeks of use. And, don’t forget to incorporate an exfoliating scrub into your shower routine; I recommend the $8 Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub and the $7 OGX coffee and coconut scrub.

Amazon

Best Nail Deals:

Nothing makes me feel more put-together than having manicured nails. But since routine salon visits can get pricey, I’m taking on at-home nail care thanks to these on-sale products. Starting off strong (literally), this Sally Hansen nail strengthener is just $3 — the cheapest find of the weekend. For a cream formula, opt for this Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthener for less than $10. When it comes to cuticles, snag this Deborah Lippmann treatment shoppers call “the best” and the Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover that’s just $5. And, for a fresh mani that will look like you stepped straight out of the salon, snag this $7 press-on set that’s “so natural looking,” according to one customer.

Be sure to head to Amazon to revamp your beauty cabinet with these discounted products while they’re still on sale.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon