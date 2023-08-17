The 13 Best Activewear Brands on Amazon

These days, shopping in a physical store can feel like a workout. The rise of Amazon has streamlined the process — but there are still so many brands and online storefronts to navigate, and it’s tough to determine fit and quality from the comfort of your computer. That’s why we’ve rounded up 13 of the best activewear brands available on Amazon. There are more reasons to buy activewear on Amazon than convenience, of course. Premium workout gear can add up really quickly, and the sticker shock can be a bit much. We’ve extensively researched and consulted experts to bring you brands that rival the fit, feel, and quality of InStyle faves like Alo, Lululemon, Gymshark, and more — all at prices that make you feel good about clicking “add to cart.”

ATTRACO Amazon View On Amazon ATTRACO’s activewear selection is equal parts form and function. The brand gets a rave review from Lo Bosworth, Founder of Love Wellness, who’s a huge fan of the tennis dress. “It’s perfect for tennis, golf, pickleball or a walk into town for a coffee,” she says. “The scalloped edges give it a little something extra that I love.” ATTRACO offers a wide range of other golf and tennis dresses and two-piece sets that look good before, during, and after your workout. The brand caters to other activities, including watersports-ready rash guards and swim shorts, yoga leggings, and crop tanks that are perfect for a pilates class. The brand’s size range could be broader, but select items are available in plus-sizes. We love ATTRACO’s wide range of activewear items that cover niche activities as well as everyday workout staples — and we think you’ll love it, too. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best For: Looking put-together | Size Range: XS-XL | Price Range: $-$$

OQQ Amazon View On Amazon Trendy matching sets no longer have to come at a cost. OQQ offers flattering basics (think: Skims dupes) in on-trend silhouettes and of-the-moment colors — for example, an exercise romper and crop tops. Many items from OQQ are sold in sets, like this seamless three-piece set that comes with shorts and two different sports bras. Mid-size influencer Lauren Trivision received items from the brand and notes that they’re “true to size, not see-through, and hold up in the wash,” which is everything you can ask of your activewear. With items starting at $5, this is one of our most affordable picks. Many of the pieces can even be mixed and matched with your everyday wardrobe, giving you extra mileage out of your clothes. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best For: Affordable trends | Size Range: S-L | Price Range: $-$$

CRZ Yoga Amazon View On Amazon CRZ Yoga isn’t exclusive to Amazon, but we appreciate the convenience of adding things to cart in one click. The brand has a cult following for its “butterluxe” fabric. Style influencer Khennedy Wooster calls the butterluxe collection “highly comparable to Lululemon for a fraction of the price.” Plus-size creator Ashley Lopez considers this brand an Amazon go-to as well. “The brand offers a ton of variety in their pieces,” Ashley notes, adding, “I have items I've owned for going on 4-5 years that are still in perfect condition.” CRZ Yoga offers essentials like leggings, supportive sports bras, comfortable tanks, and even trendier items such as flared leggings and rompers. The brand also has a line of breezier items that are suitable for tennis and running. We’re big fans of the impressive array of colors CRZ Yoga offers, too. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best For: Yoga essentials | Size Range: XXS-XL | Price Range: $-$$

Aoxjox Amazon View On Amazon Aoxjox offers fun and feminine pieces that spice up your gym looks. Ashley says, “I especially love this brand for their unique sports bras and tops, with designs that are unlike I've seen from other activewear brands.” Think: leggings with body-hugging ruching and cropped bras that can easily double as going-out tops. “Not only are the durable quality and color range incredible, but they are the most size-inclusive Amazon athletic brand I have come across,” says Wooster. Most items are available in XXS-3XL and come in variations that appeal to nearly every personal style. The best-selling bike shorts come in almost 50 colors and patterns (and the 3,200+ reviews speak for themselves!). We can’t get enough of this brand’s sexy designs. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best For: Sexy and stylish pieces | Size Range: XXS-3XL| Price Range: $-$$

SUUKSESS Amazon View On Amazon A play on the word “success,” SUUKSESS packs a major style punch. Lauren was gifted some products and mentions the fabrics are “lightweight but great quality that holds you in.” Her personal favorite item are the sports bras, which are highly supportive. SUUKSESS offers yoga jumpsuits, matching sets, and other pieces that are trendy yet durable enough to stand the test of your workouts. The seamless line contains ribbed items that eliminate seams for ultimate comfort, while the scrunch collection features ruching that highlights and lifts your booty. The brand’s flattering silhouettes are sure to empower your PRs and bring confidence to your workouts. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best For: Matching sets | Size Range: S-XL | Price Range: $-$$

HeyNuts Amazon View On Amazon The definitive test for a pair of leggings is how squat-proof they are, and according to Ashley, HeyNuts’s leggings “hold up in the toughest of workouts and are completely squat-proof.” Not only that, but they come in a variety of fun colors, eye-catching patterns, and multiple lengths. The brand also offers workout tanks (we love the cross-back detail on this one and the high-neck design on this one). The brand’s items are labeled for low, medium, or high support so you know exactly whether an item is better for stretching or HIIT. Don’t miss the HeyNuts biker shorts, which are so on-trend and comfortable. Reviewers also compare the quality to high-end brands, so you know this one is good stuff. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best For: Squat-proof leggings | Size Range: XS-XL | Price Range: $-$$

TomTiger Amazon View On Amazon TomTiger is an only-on-Amazon brand, but we’d hate to gatekeep this hidden gem. Their best-selling bike shorts hug your figure in all the right places and feature a fabric that stretches but holds its shape. Similarly, the high-waisted yoga leggings are incredibly smooth and supportive. “The material is seamless and thin but the overall comfort and fit is perfection,” Khennedy says. TomTiger also has highly fashionable items like this sports bra with an o-ring back detail. Pull together your look with the brand’s faux sherpa bomber jacket. While TomTiger’s store offers a smaller selection than some of our other top brands, the pieces you’ll find here are well worth the price. Shipping Policy: Free shipping with Prime | Best For: Biker shorts that don’t ride up | Size Range: XS-XL | Price Range: $-$$

YEOREO Amazon View On Amazon If you like to look hot while you sweat, be sure to shop YEOREO’s trend-driven collection. Sports bras and crop tops that could double as going-out looks abound in this shop. There are higher-coverage options like this halter bra or back cutout tee, but for the more daring among us there are styles like a completely backless crisscross bra or twist-front ultra cropped tee. The brand also has a solid selection of leggings, workout shorts, and bodysuits designed to flatter. The skin-baring designs make this brand better suited for low-impact movement and lifting than for a high-intensity class or running. Just be warned: you’ll want to fill up your camera roll with mirror selfies when you hit the gym in YEOREO clothing. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best For: Showy sports bras | Size Range: XS-XL | Price Range: $-$$