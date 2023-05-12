In recent years, it has earned the coveted ‘It’ girl status. The coolest girl in your pilates studio wears it, Hailey Bieber has it in her closet, and here at InStyle, we're major fans, too. There is so much to choose from, so we made things easier by highlighting our favorite Alo Yoga products below.

Athleisure has come a long way from oversized gym shorts and out-of-date tank tops. Brands like Alo Yoga have led the way in creating athletic wear that is both fashionable and functional. Nowadays, there is no shortage of stylish sportswear, but Alo was among the first. Founded in 2007, Alo’s founders wanted to create a brand that introduced yoga to a wide range of people. After years of designing pieces, Alo slowly built up a serious fan following full of high-profile fans like Emily Ratajkowski , Kendall Jenner , Kaia Gerber , and more.

Most Universal Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging Alo View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com What We Love: The fabric sculpts your silhouette without sacrificing comfort. What We Don’t Love: The size range stops at large; we wish there were larger sizes available. Compression fabric, comfortable silhouette, and sweat-wicking performance, what is not to love about the ⅞ leggings? The thick waistband contours and smooths over any imperfections, which also helps the leggings stay up during even the most intense workout. Beyond just the fit, the leggings earned top marks for their versatility. They wear just as well during a hot yoga class as they do during a five-mile run. Also nice: They launch new colors all the time, so if the current offerings do not fit your personal style, keep an eye out. The only downside is the size range. These leggings are available up to a size large. Hopefully, in the future, Alo will be offering a more inclusive size range. Price at time of publish: $128 Size Range: XXS-L | Colors Available: 14 | Material: Polyester and spandex

Best Sports Bra Alo Yoga Airlift Advantage Racerback Bra Neiman Marcus View On Aloyoga.com View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: It offers support without compressing or cutting off circulation. What We Don’t Love: For those with a larger chest, this may not be the right bra for you. Alo’s sports bras are meant to be worn during workouts (obviously), but they can also be worn as streetwear. The fashion-forward colorways elevate any streetwear look, and the high-quality fabric holds up even after a few washes. It offers light support, which make it a great option for yoga classes, pilates, or weight lifting, while remaining comfortable. You won’t feel any hint of uncomfortable compression or chest pain after wearing. However, if you primarily participate in high-impact workouts, this may not be the right style for you. Price at time of publish: $64 Size Range: XS-L | Colors Available: 7 | Material: Polyester and elastane

Best Leggings Alo Yoga Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Line Up Leggings Alo View On Aloyoga.com What We Love: These leggings stay put no matter how hard you work out. What We Don’t Love: The waistband is a little tighter, which can get uncomfortable at times. These are the same length and have a similar fabric to our most universal winner, so they won’t bunch up around the ankles or look worn out after a couple of wears. One of the key differences is that it has a much thinner waistband. The detailed band hugs the smallest part of your waist, so you can be sure that these leggings won’t slip or slide while you are working out, no matter how much you twist and turn. Not to mention, the sweetheart detailing around the bum lifts and sculpts your backside. Just be warned, the tighter waistband means it can be a little uncomfortable if you wear the leggings for too long. Price at time of publish: $138 Size Range: XXS-L | Colors Available: 2 | Material: Polyester and spandex

Best Flare Leggings Alo Yoga Airlift High-Waist Game Changer Leggings Alo View On Aloyoga.com What We Love: The ultra-comfortable fit is versatile and works just as well for running errands as they do for pilates. What We Don’t Love: The flared bottoms are not conducive to most cardio workouts. Flared leggings, or as millennials like to call them ‘yoga pants,’ have recently made a comeback. Made from the same high quality material as the other items in Alo’s Airlift collection, these leggings not only smooth and sculpt your curves, but they also stretch to fit your unique shape. The best part is that they’re chic enough to alternate between a Saturday trip to the farmer’s market and your morning pilates class. Remember, the bootcut silhouette works for low-impact workouts like yoga or pilates, but it will most likely get in the way during high-intensity cardio workouts. Price at time of publish: $138 Size Range: XXS-L | Colors Available: 2 | Material: Polyester and spandex

Best Tank Top Alo Yoga Ribbed Aspire Full-Length Tank Alo View On Aloyoga.com View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: The high neck offers adequate coverage and the super soft ribbed material will make you want to wear it long after your workout is finished. What We Don’t Love: We wish this tank was available in more colors. In a world filled with cropped workout tops, it can be hard to find a full-length tank that fits all the important criteria. Supportive? Check. The roomy built-in bra won’t dig into your sides and offers enough space for an additional sports bra if you have a larger chest. Plus, you can remove the cups for customizable support. Comfortable? Check. The super soft, ribbed fabric lays against the skin without chafing or unnecessary friction. Versatile? Check. The high neck makes this top appropriate for any gym or outdoor activity. Currently, the tank comes in a few neutrals — black, beige, white, and gray — but hopefully, some additional colors will be added to this SKU. Price at time of publish: $68 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors Available: 4 | Material: Polyester and spandex

Best Bodysuit Alo Yoga Sleek Back Bodysuit Alo View On Aloyoga.com What We Love: The thonged bottom is invisible under jeans or leggings, and it doesn’t ride up when wearing. What We Don’t Love: It runs a little small, so make sure to size it appropriately. One of Alo Yoga’s strengths is how easily its garments transition from the studio to the street and this bodysuit is a prime example. When testing pieces for this article, we loved to wear this when going out, but as InStyle contributor Ariel Scotti said in her review, we can’t decide which activity we love it for best. “In the few weeks I've owned this bodysuit, I've worn it to dinner and drinks with my husband, out to happy hour with friends, out for a run, and to a HIIT workout class,” she says. “The bodysuit — which features a thong bottom without snaps — looks seamless under jeans or a midi skirt and fits comfortably layered under my running shorts, even the ones with built-in underwear.” She does note that it runs a little small, so we recommend sizing up. Price at time of publish: $94 Size Range: XXS-L | Colors Available: 5 | Material: Polyester and spandex

Best Long Sleeve Alo Yoga Airlift Winter Warm Hooded Runner Alo View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com What We Love: The lightweight material makes for easy layering. What We Don’t Love: We wish this top was available in a wider size range. If you workout outside, this piece is a must-have in your outdoor gear rotation. The fabric is lightweight enough to wick sweat or rain, yet strong enough to keep you warm during the cooler months. The hardworking material firmly keeps cold air on the outside, never letting it inside, while its thinness allows you to layer under a vest or sweatshirt. Also, the hood comes in handy to protect against snow, wind or rain. Unfortunately, this hoodie only goes up to a size large. We hope that the brand expands its size range. Price at time of publish: $98 Size Range: XS-L | Colors Available: 2 | Material: Polyester and spandex

Best Sweatshirt Alo Yoga Accolade Crew Neck Pullover Alo View On Aloyoga.com What We Love: This item is available in an inclusive range of sizes. What We Don’t Love: The interior isn’t as fuzzy as other sweatshirts. InStyle contributor, Amanda Rosenthal, road-tested this crewneck this past holiday season and couldn’t get enough of its sophisticated colorways and cozy fit. “One thing we love about this crew neck is that it comes in sizes XXS-2XL and a multitude of colors. My advice: If you find a color you love, don't wait to buy it because it probably won’t be in stock for long,” she says, “While the sweatshirt has a casual feel that is perfect for snuggling up, it can be worn in a multitude of ways. I like to pair mine with jeans and UGG slippers when I’m having a lazy day, or throw it on with biker shorts and sneakers for a cute gym fit.” Price at time of publish: $118 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors Available: 5 | Material: Cotton

Best Sweatpants Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant Alo View On Aloyoga.com What We Love: They run a little large which is nice for a pair of sweatpants. What We Don’t Love: They are a little pricey for sweatpants. For a while, leggings completely usurped sweatpants as the go-to casual alternative to leggings, but they made a serious comeback during the pandemic. If you never thought you’d spend this much on a pair of sweatpants, neither did we, but the relaxed, roomy fit and ultra soft fabric makes it worth the price. Perfect for cuddling up on the couch or wearing to the gym on a cold day, we promise these will replace your favorite joggers. Pair it with the Accolade Crewneck above in a matching color for a stylish and comfortable WFH outfit. Price at time of publish: $118 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors Available: 7 | Material: Cotton

Best Shorts Alo Yoga 5” Airbrush High-Waist Biker Short Alo View On Aloyoga.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: The length of this short looks great when worn underneath an oversized sweatshirt. What We Don’t Love: The color range is limited. Alo Yoga’s leggings put the brand on the map and earned them a spot in the closets of celebrities around the world. And if a pair of Alo leggings have made their way into your cart, these shorts will be joining them shortly. Designed with the same signature fabric as their bestselling leggings, these biker shorts promise to hold in your midsection while you bop around town or take a workout class. The fabric is also moisture-wicking, so you don’t have to worry about getting too sweaty. It’s available in a few core colors, with several special edition drops throughout the year. But take our advice and try to snag one quickly — the new shades sell out in a blink. Price at time of publish: $64 Size Range: XXS-L | Colors Available: 3 | Material: Polyester and spandex

Best Dress Alo Yoga Airlift Fly Dress Alo View On Aloyoga.com What We Love: The thicker straps offer extra support. What We Don’t Love: The sides cut a little low, so larger chests may be at risk for sideboob. Whether you play golf or tennis or neither one, a workout dress is a must-have addition to your athleisure wardrobe, especially in the summer. Alo offers a few dress styles, including the Courtside Tennis Dress, which earned a spot on our list of the best workout dresses. We love the Airlift Fly for its rounded neckline that flatters chests both big and small, supportive racerback silhouette, and supple, stretchy fabric. There’s a built-in shelf bra on the inside, but it doesn’t have cups, so you can layer your favorite sports bra underneath if you want a little extra support. It doesn’t come with shorts, so make sure to bring your own if you plan on doing any high-intensity workouts, and keep in mind that the sides around the chest cut low. For those with a larger bust, it’s a good idea to try this on before purchasing. Price at time of publish: $128 Size Range: XXS-L | Colors Available: 4 | Material: Polyester and spandex

Best Skirt Alo Yoga Aces Tennis Skirt Alo View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com View On Bloomingdales What We Love: It comes with built-in shorts, so you can wear them without worrying about exposing yourself. What We Don’t Love: The length is on the longer side. Whether you are wearing it on the courts or to the club, this skirt works for all occasions. The stylish pleats prevent the fabric from clinging to your thighs, while the built-in shorts help you feel more secure and well-covered as you wear them. Another fab feature is that the stretchy waistband sits comfortably around your natural waist, meaning that it won’t slide down or ride up as you move. Price at time of publish: $74 Size Range: XXS-L | Colors Available: 6 | Material: Polyester and spandex