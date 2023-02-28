The 15 Best Air Dry Hair Products of 2023 for a Shiny, Frizz-Free Finish

These 13 Best Leave-In-Conditioners of 2023 Will Leave Your Hair Smooth and Hydrated

Every head of hair has specific needs, whether that be shine-enhancing, frizz combating, or healing hydration, so it takes a bit of knowledge to find the one that’s best for you — but luckily, there’s a wealth of options to choose from.

But ask any hair stylist and they’re likely to tell you that having the right styling products is key to your air drying success. Air dry products are formulated to not need heat activation, unlike many other styling formulas, and are usually centered around maintaining the health of the hair. “Air dry cream can vary, but most of their benefits will include frizz control , moisture, humidity resistance, and repairing your strands,” says celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway.

Choosing to embrace your natural air-dried hair can be a joy — not to mention easier and far healthier on strands than heat styling. “Air drying is a great method to reduce damage and dryness that can occur with heat styling,” says master stylist Sarah Lund. In fact, a heat-free method might even leave hair looking better than heat styling, says curl-specialized stylist Sabrina Ahmed, especially for certain textures, like curls: “It’s possible to make curls look great with air drying — if not better.”

Best Overall JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Jvnhair.com What We Love: With up to 24 hours of proven frizz protection, this cream is ideal for nearly all hair types, especially those looking for a little extra moisture and shine. What We Don’t Love: Thicker and coarser hair types may have to layer this product another cream to tamp down on frizz. JVN — aka Jonathan Van Ness, the trailblazing personality and hairstylist — has created a line of innovative haircare products all containing his patented hemi-squalane. Though it’s difficult to pick an overall favorite from the line, the Complete Air Dry Cream continuously blows us away. The cream imparts hair with a soft, touchable hold, allowing your natural texture to shine, sans frizz and flyaways. In a controlled study, users saw frizz reduced by 97 percent instantly, with continued control for up to 24 hours. While the formula is concentrated, you’ll find it’s buildable, making it a great option for a variety of hair types, from fine to thick, straight to curly. The star ingredient is the brand’s proprietary hemi-sqalane, which helps to reduce frizz while imparting an envious shine, without any lingering side effects, like product buildup. Plus, it makes hair less prone to breakage. You’ll also find moringa seed oil for softness and shine as well as chia seed extract in the formula to naturally enhance texture, bounce, and flexibility. If your hair needs a mega moisture boost, we recommend pairing this with a leave-in conditioning treatment because though it delivers light hydration, it may not be enough for those with thicker, coarser hair. Price at time of publish: $26 Size: 5 oz | Formula: Cream | Scented: Yes

Best Budget Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Air Dry Anti-Frizz Cream Walgreens View On Walmart View On Kroger.com View On Walgreens What We Love: This cream provides great hold and texture for almost all hair types. What We Don’t Love: Fine hair may skew fluffy, rather than the intended done-undone vibe. If you want to control frizz and add a touch of shine without spending a pretty penny, this lightweight formula provides flexible hold for virtually all hair types (and is under $10!). Designed to give hair a touch of texture while air drying, expect a slightly undone, natural look when using this rich cream. Plus, the inclusion of argan oil (sourced from Morocco) gives hair a bit of shine and shape. Blessed to have curly hair? Ahmed, a curl expert with Garnier, recommends applying products, like this cream, on soaking wet curls. She also suggests layering products from the most moisturizing to the least. For example, leave in-treatments (especially ideal for dry, thick, or coarse strands) then a styling cream (like this anti-frizz formula), and finally a gel to help with definition, if using. Once curls are fully dry, she scrunches in an oil to seal in all the moisture. Price at time of publish: $4 Size: 150 ml | Formula: Cream | Scented: No

Best Splurge Oribe Featherbalm Weightless Styler Amazon View On Amazon View On Oribe.com View On Shopbop.com What We Love: Appropriate for even the finest of fine hair, this styler provides hold and shine without weighing strands down. What We Don’t Love: It’s not universally effective; it works best for fine or thin hair, while thick or curly textures may not see much improvement. Specially developed for finer hair textures, this weightless lotion gives effortless texture and hold, as well as a dose of shine. It’s a fabulous option for those who find every styling product weighs down their strands, this luxe iteration adds polish without grease. The formula also has a blend of hydrating must-haves for hair that’s healthier over time. Acai oil adds shine and essential omega-3, 6, and 9; rice bran oil strengthens strands; passion fruit oil hydrates; and pea protein aims to improve softness and elasticity in dry, damaged hair. Hair that looks and feels better? Yes, please. Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 100 ml | Formula: Lotion | Scented: Yes

Best Drugstore Odele Air Dry Styler Target View On Target View On Ulta View On CVS What We Love: It’s white t-shirt of air dry stylers: Looks great on everyone, easy to use, and foolproof — as long as you use just a touch of product. What We Don’t Love: Using too much product can leave hair weighed down and coated in residue. Designed to work on multiple hair types and textures, from straight to wavy to curly, this one-and-done product is fit for the whole family. The lightweight cream only needs a dime-sized amount (or even less for finer hair) to address frizz and flyaways, as well as add shine, definition, and hold. Especially impressive, the formula feels neither sticky nor greasy, it just simply disappears into hair for a weightless finish — when applied correctly. Be careful not to apply too much, which can leave hair weighed down and coated in excessive residue. And with all things Odele, the formula is lightly scented with the brand’s signature fragrance composed of cucumber, oak moss, and ylang-ylang — but don’t let that turn you off, the scent is light enough for sensitive noses. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 175 ml | Formula: Cream | Scented: Yes

Best for Thick Hair Bumble and bumble Bb. Don’t Blow It Thick (H)air Styler Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Bloomingdales What We Love: The smallest amount of product will leave hair shiny and frizz-free. What We Don’t Love: Apply too much product and you’ll have weighed-down strands. The name says it all: Formulated for medium to thick hair, this decadent cream helps to add refinement to straight, wavy, or curly air-dried hair. The delightfully rich cream conditions, de-frizzes, and adds control to the hair with just a nickel-sized amount of product. If frizz and flyaways have prevented you from air drying your hair in the past, then this cream may be the solution you’ve been waiting for. The formula also includes ingredients that speed up drying time, allowing you to head outside with shiny, soft hair quicker. As with many things in life, beware of too much of a good thing — using too much of the styler will weigh down strands. Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 150 ml | Formula: Rich cream | Scented: Yes

Best for Thin Hair Vegamour GRO Hair Foam for Thinning Hair Sephora View On Sephora View On Vegamour.com What We Love: Hair not only looks fuller and thicker, but the foam works to improve overall hair density over time. What We Don’t Love: It’s wildly popular, which means it can be difficult to find. Plant-based hair health brand Vegamour has only been around since 2017, but it’s quickly become one of the best-selling hair growth brands on the market. The brand’s popular GRO Hair Foam is a simplified way to boost thin hair and give the appearance of a lush, full style. It’s designed to be massaged into the scalp of towel-dried hair, making it impossibly simple to integrate into any routine. Upon application, the formula gets to work soothing and revitalizing hair roots, as well as providing instant body and texture. And over time, the air dry foam increases hair density and reduces hair shedding and loss for thicker, fuller-looking hair. Clinical results have shown visible results within 90 days, with peak results around 120 days, so stick with it — consistency is key. Price at time of publish: $58 Size: 1.1 oz | Formula: Foam | Scented: Yes

Best for Dry Hair Ceremonia Guava Leave-In Conditioner Sephora View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Ceremonia.com What We Love: Intensely hydrating, this cream works to repair hair over time. What We Don’t Love: The hypnotic guava scent can be a bit too strong for sensitive noses. Founded by Swedish Latina entrepreneur Babba C. Rivera, Ceremonia is a clean haircare brand rooted in Latinx heritage with a modern twist. Focusing on hair wellness and sustainability, the formulas use natural ingredients that are ethically sourced from Latin America. The brand’s Guava Leave-In Conditioner is packed full of deeply hydrating and reparative ingredients, including safflower extract, avocado oil, aloe vera, and tamarind extract. With their powers combined, the styling cream combats frizz, repairs strands, and imparts shine with just a coin-sized amount of product. The product is designed to be applied from the mid-lengths to the ends only. Apply closer to the scalp and you’ll likely leave your strands feeling heavy and greasy. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 6.7 oz | Formula: Cream | Scented: Yes

Best for Shine ARKIVE The Good Habit Hybrid Oil Bloomingdale's View On Walmart View On Bloomingdales What We Love: Both hydrating and shine-enhancing, this light oil not only feels fantastic, but also smells incredible (doubling as a hair perfume of sorts). What We Don’t Love: The jojoba and baobab oils can irritate sensitive scalps, causing them to itch. Created by renowned celebrity hairdresser Adam Reed, ARKIVE is focused on nourishing, hair-healthy formulas, but it’s also designed as a tool for mindfulness. As a longtime mental health advocate, Reed (a 30-year industry veteran) formulated the products to be part of a self-care practice. Rather than mindlessly applying the oil, Reed suggests applying one pump of fragrant, earthy oil into the hands, then working the oil through mid-lengths to ends, taking care to notice the mood-altering scent, texture, and feel. Even if a meditative moment isn’t your thing, the Good Habit Hybrid Oil leaves you, and your hair, feeling at peace. The weightless formula focuses on instantly reversing dryness, frizz, and UV damage. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 1.7 oz | Formula: Oil | Scented: Yes

Best for Curly Hair PATTERN Styling Cream for Curly &Coily Hair Sephora View On Target View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Love: Provides hold, definition, and shine for curly, coily, and tight-textured hair. What We Don’t Love: We think the bold scent is fun, but we also see how it could be overpowering for some. The medium hold cream, or custard as the brand describes the bouncy consistency, is designed to give a hydrated hold while enhancing definition and shine. Although you may think a custard-like product would be heavy, it’s actually a lot softer. It’s also buildable and perfect for layering — but a little goes a long way, meaning the jar lasts and lasts. The brand’s signature slip makes combing through curls, coils, and tight textures easier than ever. However, if you’re looking for extra moisture, try the brand’s Curl Gel, which has coconut oil, cacay oil, and aloe vera. Created and owned by the effervescent and supremely talented Tracee Ellis Ross, PATTERN has taken over the community of 3B to 4C hair types since its 2019 launch. From wash to styling to treatment products, the brand is designed to meet the often-ignored needs of natural, textured hair. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 15 oz | Formula: Cream | Scented: Yes

Best for Wavy Hair Ouidad Botanical Boost Curl Energizing & Refreshing Spray Sephora View On Ulta View On Zulily.com View On Macy's What We Love: This multi-purpose spray can be applied to damp or dry hair to bounce curls back to life and encourage a stronger curl pattern. What We Don’t Love: The subtle spritz can be too insignificant for kinkier curls. Ouidad knows its way around waves and curls. Ever since Ouidad Wise (a Lebanese immigrant) opened the first-ever salon dedicated to curls in NYC, the brand has specialized in serving every kind of curl type, from loose waves to tight curls and coils. Designed to encourage curl formation, this spray will work wonders on both wavy and curly hair — but will especially encourage definition and beachy texture for waves. It can be used on wet or dry hair, and the formula is ideal for freshening up curls on day two (or beyond), giving fantastic definition and shine to ensure curls keep their bounce. The aloe vera and rosehip-based formula infuses weightless moisture, while ginseng and pro-vitamin B5 help to protect hair from damage. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 8.2 oz | Formula: Spray | Scented: Yes

Best for Detangling Rahua Hydration Detangler + UV Barrier Dermstore View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Goop.com What We Love: It’s a dream for one-stop styling, offering UV protection, tangle-control, smoothing, and hair repairing benefits. What We Don’t Love: It may not provide enough hydration and support for coarse and thicker hair. Rahua is named for the oil that has beautified the hair of Amazonian women for centuries, the rahua oil. Rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as essential fatty acids and carotenoids, pure rahua oil gives hair instant and healthy shine, while also working to repair and restore damaged strands. The formula contains the brand’s super-powered rahua oil, as well as a handful of other potent Amazonian ingredients. It was originally developed as a detanger — which it does beautifully — but we also love it as an air dry styler because it leaves hair soft, shiny, and smelling like a tropical vacation. While many brands utilize Amazonian resources, Rahua is one of the only brands working with the families and tribes in the region to ensure fair and ethical wages, sustainable farming, and land preservation. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 6.5 oz | Formula: Spray | Scented: Yes

Best for Damaged Hair LolaVie Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner LolaVie View On Lolavie.com What We Love: Hydrate, manage poofiness and extend the time between wash days with this leave-in conditioner, created by Jennifer Aniston. What We Don’t Love: It may be too creamy for thin hair. This leave-in was the brainchild of a celebrity who understands great hair: Jennifer Aniston. Her brand, LolaVie, is filled with easy-to-use, multi-tasking products and this air dry treatment cream is one of the brand’s best-sellers. First and foremost, it offers parched strands a serious dose of hydration with a blend of coconut oil, squalane, bamboo extract, and acai. The deeply reparative cream is ideal for normal to medium hair, but the formula can be a little too rich for fine strands. The brand’s Glossing Detangler is more apt for finer hair, as it’s light and designed to give shine and tame flyaways. Price at time of publish: $29 Size: 5 oz | Formula: Cream | Scented: Yes

Best for Frizz Kevin Murphy Smooth.Again Leave-in Treatment Kevin Murphy View On Com.au What We Love: Fantastic for thick, coarse, wavy, and coily hair to combat frizz. What We Don’t Love: The Australian brand can be challenging to find in brick-and-mortar retailers. Australian superbrand Kevin Murphy has a stable of air drying styling products, but Smooth.Again is our favorite. The thick cream centers on two main goals: Smoothing and moisturizing the hair. The heavy dose of hydration is key, as it not only helps with overall hair health, but will also naturally help with manageability, which is step number one to control frizzy flyaways. Lund recommends Smooth.Again for wavy to coily hair (and all the types in between) to fight frizz. Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 200 ml | Formula: Cream | Scented: Yes

Best for Colored Hair Living Proof Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler Sephora View On Walmart View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Love: We’ve honestly not come across a product that’s easier to use than this one without compromising one bit of efficacy. What We Don’t Love: Perfecting the product amount and technique can take a bit of trial and error. Are you a true hair minimalist at heart or simply want the maximum output with minimal input? Then this Living Proof styler is just for you, offering plenty of gloss and staying power to your look. Designed to be applied in the shower — yes, shower — the styler is used after both shampoo and conditioner. Coat your strands from root to ends, lightly rinse out, then towel off, and air dry. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 5 oz | Formula: In-shower cream | Scented: Yes