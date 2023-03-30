The 16 Best Acne Serums of 2023 for Clearer, Brighter Skin

The 13 Best Face Masks for Acne of 2023

Acne serums are loaded with concentrated levels of active ingredients to help you eradicate pimples and congestion of all kinds, from hormonal breakouts to painful nodules to pesky whiteheads, and the equally frustrating side effects they leave behind, like scarring and hyperpigmentation.

Acne is one of the most frustrating, stubborn, and, frankly, overwhelming skin concerns to treat. With so many factors at play — what’s the root cause? What type of breakouts are you dealing with? — and so many different types of skincare products to treat this wide range of blemishes, it can be challenging to figure out the best course of action. Yet, the solution is strikingly simple: Serums.

Best Overall SkinBetter Science AlphaRet Clearing Serum Skin Better View On Skinbetter.com What We Love: This derm-approved formula is loaded with multiple blemish fighters. What We Don’t Love: It absorbs into skin quickly, which is great, but also means it's easy to overdo it and apply more than you need. We love that SkinBetter Science formulas are clinically tested by dermatologists — and in the case of this well-rounded acne serum, used by them, too. “I personally use this product when needed,” says Alabama-based board certified dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman. It features both BHA salicylic acid and retinol to decongest pores, improve oil flow, promote cellular turnover, and clarify the complexion. “I love that it has two powerhouse ingredients in the retinol and salicylic acid, but it won’t dry out the skin,” Dr. Hartman adds. But that’s not all: AlphaRet Clearing Serum also tapped lactic acid, a powerful AHA, along with anti-inflammatories (and oil tamers!) niacinamide and zinc, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and many plant extracts to soothe, calm, and nourish skin. It’s a truly efficacious product and a must for those looking to treat blemish-prone skin. Price at time of publish: $135 Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, retinol, zinc｜Size: 1 fl oz｜Best for: Skin clarity, reducing pore size and improving texture

Best Budget The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Oil Control Serum Ulta View On Target View On Ulta View On Sephora What We Love: It has a pared-down ingredient list with a concentration of hardworking ingredients. What We Don’t Love: This may not treat more advanced breakouts. If you’re dealing with skin inflammation and oily skin that causes breakouts, this affordable formula is a wonderful place to start. “This a great choice for first-time niacinamide users — it’s a fantastic price point and niacinamide will help reduce oil production and smooth the skin,” says Dr. Hartman, who notes that zinc is another sebum-balancing ingredient. Niacinamide and zinc are both skin soothers, so red, tender breakouts may also find relief from this serum. However, if you need a treatment that will help resurface your skin to boost its clarity, this won’t do that for you. Price at time of publish: $6 Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, zinc｜Size: 1 fl. oz.｜Best for: Clearing blackheads and improving uneven texture and redness

Best Splurge Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Serum Dr. Barbara Sturm View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Bluemercury.com What We Love: This formula is gentle enough to treat even the most sensitive acne-prone skin. What We Don’t Love: For the price, it doesn’t contain many actives. Beloved luxury skincare brand, Dr. Barbara Sturm, is known for its clean, solution-oriented formulas that treat skin without harsh ingredients, making them usable by anyone and everyone ready to invest in them. Dr. Sturm also follows the EU standards for product development, which are rigorous and don’t allow for the inclusion of over 1,000 ingredients that US brands are free to use. Case in point: This skin-clearing serum. It’s safe to be used by anyone over 15 and is so gentle that those with ultra-sensitive skin (even those with rosacea) can use it comfortably. Its power comes from plant extracts like purslane and albatrellus ovinus, a fungus with soothing properties, as well as calming zinc and moisturizing hyaluronic acid. Fans of this product swear by it for its ability to clear up breakouts, fade acne scars, and brighten away discoloration — even melasma. It’s a great option for those who want something very gentle or who have reactive skin that can’t tolerate more aggressive formulations. However, if you’re looking for something super potent that’s loaded with active ingredients known for treating acne, you may not be satisfied by this product. Price at time of publish: $255 Key Ingredients: Purslane extract, zinc, hyaluronic extract｜Size: 1 fl oz｜Best for: Clearing breakouts and calming redness

Best Vitamin C SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF Gel Bluemercury View On Dermstore View On Bluemercury.com View On Ecosmetics.com What We Love: This formula maintains and improves skin clarity while defending skin from free radicals. What We Don’t Love: Like most SkinCeuticals products, the price is on the steep side. All dermatologists can agree that daily application of an antioxidant serum — especially a vitamin C formula — is a must for healthy and happy skin. “Phloretin CF Gel is a vitamin C that should be used first thing in the morning,” says Dr. Amanda Doyle, a board certified dermatologist in New York City. “This helps to reduce oxidative damage to the skin, which can contribute to acne.” While many vitamin C serums can be irritating to sensitive, acneic skin, this one was developed to be effective, yet still neutral enough to use daily. When applied as a topical, vitamin C speeds up cell turnover and boosts collagen production within the skin, to reveal brighter, more even skin, faster. Those who have acne scarring or post-pimple discoloration will benefit the most by using this powerful vitamin C serum daily. Price at time of publish: $182 Key Ingredients: Phloretin, vitamin C, ferulic acid｜Size: 1 fl oz｜Best for: Discoloration and scars The 14 Best Vitamin C Serums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Acne Scars Renée Rouleau Post-Breakout Fading Gel RenÃ©e Rouleau View On Reneerouleau.com What We Love: This product is a lifesaver for those with dark post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation caused by cystic acne. What We Don’t Love: You only get half an ounce of product. Acne, especially inflammatory acne in the form of cysts, cause trauma to the skin, even after the blemish has disappeared. Cysts often leave behind dark spots that take their good old time to clear up, sometimes even weeks or months. Kicking these spots to the curb quickly was the hope behind this treatment gel from celebrity esthetician, Renée Rouleau. This serum uses a blend of exfoliating acids (lactic and glycolic, to be specific) to fade discoloration, along with green and white teas to soothe and reduce inflammation, resulting in faster skin recovery. You’ll only get half an ounce of the stuff in this bottle, though, so if you have a lot of dark spots to treat, you may burn through this serum quickly. Price at time of publish: $43 Key Ingredients: Lactic acid, glycolic acid, green tea extract｜Size: 0.5 fl oz｜Best for: Acne scars

Best Retinol Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment 4.8 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: This is a rare prescription-strength retinoid that is available for OTC purchase. What We Don’t Love: It can be irritating to sensitive or reactive complexions. This FDA-approved formula was formerly only accessible by prescription, but as of 2016, it’s been available to buy at the drugstore, making it easier than ever to clear up skin. The potent vitamin A-derivative fights acne from multiple angles — it sweeps out clogged pores to prevent breakouts, reduces the inflammation that makes blemishes worse, and stimulates cellular turnover to smooth out uneven texture and brightening up any dark spots left behind. It’s incredibly affordable as well as effective, but like any retinoid, it can be pretty sensitizing, especially if not used sparingly at first. Price at time of publish: $15 Key Ingredients: Adapalene｜Size: 0.5 fl oz｜Best for: Decongesting pores and improving skin texture and tone

Best for Oily Acne-Prone Skin Paula’s Choice 10% Niacinamide Booster 4.6 Paulaâs Choice View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Paulaschoice.com What We Love: This can be mixed into any product in your existing routine. What We Don’t Love: This formula is a strong dose of niacinamide, which can trigger redness. When you’re looking to take your skincare regimen to the next level, try a booster, like this favorite of Dr. Hartman’s. “You can mix a few drops with your favorite moisturizer or night cream to get the benefits of niacinamide without adding an extra step into your routine,” he says. The concentrated formula includes niacinamide, an oil-controlling and anti-inflammatory ingredient to help balance skin, plus color-correcting licorice extract and vitamin C to maintain clarity — all within one lightweight, watery serum that’ll mix beautifully into any of your go-to products. “I find the easier the skincare routine is, the more likely a patient will comply with the routine,” adds Dr. Hartman, who also notes that 10 percent of niacinamide is on the higher side, which can cause irritation. Price at time of publish: $49 Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, licorice extract, vitamin C｜Size: 0.67 fl oz｜Best for: Oil control, skin brightening and minimizing pores

Best Hydrating Eminence Organic Skin Care Acne Advanced Clarifying Hydrator Dermstore View On Dermstore View On Ecosmetics.com View On Eminenceorganics.com What We Love: This milky serum is lightweight and sits comfortably on oily skin. What We Don’t Love: The smell is a little funky. If your skin is so oily that it feels suffocated by moisturizer, this hydrating, aloe-rich serum may be your dream formula. It mattifies greasy-looking (and feeling) skin while also offering clarifying benefits, courtesy of salicylic acid and niacinamide, leaving it soft and touchable. Bonus: It layers very well under makeup. This option is a certified organic acne serum, which is a rare distinction, and it’s got the heavy dose of hardworking plant extracts you’d expect from a clean product. The only downside is that the potent formula has an equally potent smell that not everyone will enjoy. Price at time of publish: $69 Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, niacinamide, aloe vera｜Size: 1.2 fl oz｜Best for: Reducing oiliness and clearing breakouts

Best Drugstore CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta What We Love: This retinol serum is skin and budget friendly. What We Don’t Love: The formula is so strong it can be irritating on sensitive skin. CeraVe is one of the most dermatologist-recommended brands on the market and its affordable pricepoint is just icing on the cake. With a blend of encapsulated retinol, a form that more slowly dissolves into skin for enhanced penetration (and thus, efficacy), nourishing ceramides to strengthen and support the skin barrier, and brightening licorice extract to fade discoloration, this serum is a true multitasker in the fight against acne (and the spots acne leaves in its wake). However, even though time-released retinol is gentler than other forms of the ingredient, it may still be too strong for sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $22 Key Ingredients: Retinol, ceramides, licorice root extract｜Size: 1 fl oz｜Best for: Skin clarity and discoloration

Best Exfoliating Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Acid Serum Sephora View On Sephora View On Glowrecipe.com View On Kohls.com What We Love: This two-in-one exfoliating serum resurfaces skin and has a subtle, delightful scent. What We Don’t Love: It can feel a little sticky. “This Glow Recipe serum is a nice choice for people who have acne scarring and ongoing acne,” says Dr. Hartman of the brand's bestselling AHA/BHA blend. “It will help clear up acne that you have currently as well as smooth out the skin.” The formula also includes hyaluronic acid for a nice little hydration boost and strawberry extract to naturally exfoliate skin. However, it can take a good bit of time to fully absorb into skin and leave a slightly tacky finish that may not sit well under makeup. Price at time of publish: $42 Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, mandelic acid, hyaluronic acid｜Size: 1 fl oz｜Best for: Retexturizing, brightening, hydrating The 14 Best Face Serums of 2023 for Every Skin Type and Concern

Best for Sensitive Skin Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta What We Love: By mixing acne-fighting oil and acids with soothing plant extracts, this solution-oriented serum offers everything you need in the fight against acne. What We Don’t Love: The herbaceous smell is pretty strong. Contrary to popular belief, oily skin needs moisture — it just needs to be the right kind. This fast-absorbing oil from Sunday Riley features salicylic acid, along with tea tree and black cumin oils to clear existing breakouts and protect against future ones, while dissolving congestion-causing sebum within pores. We'd sacrifice a little comfort for an acne-fighting product as miraculous as this one, but we don't have to — its silky texture feels lovely on skin, doesn't add grease (an ordinarily fair assumption for a face oil) and can be worn both day and night. The addition of black cumin does give it a potent scent, which some users say is not unlike tacos (not the worst thing, depending on your mindset). Price at time of publish: $80 Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, tea tree oil, black cumin seed oil｜Size: 1.18 fl oz｜Best for: Clearing acne, blackheads and blemishes, and reducing the size of pores

Best for Redness The INKEY List SuperSolutions 10% Azelaic Serum Redness Relief Solution Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Theinkeylist.com What We Love: It contains azelaic acid, which is one of the few acne-busting ingredients that is safe for pregnancy and breast feeding. What We Don’t Love: With such a high concentration of the acid, it could be too strong for some. Azelaic acid is pretty unique — it’s neither an AHA or BHA, but rather, an exfoliant derived from a yeast. It can treat a variety of tough skin concerns, including acne, while being totally safe for both new and expecting moms to use. Because of its soothing properties, prescription-strength iterations of azelaic acid are used to treat inflammatory acne and its associated redness, usually at a 15 percent concentration, but this over-the-counter formula features a whopping 10 percent. This heavy dose has enabled some to replace their Rx formula altogether in favor of this wallet-friendly pick from The INKEY List. However, it is strong, so newbies should ease into the routine. Price at time of publish: $18 Key Ingredients: Azelaic acid, allantoin, glycerin｜Size: 1 fl oz｜Best for: Congestion and redness

Best for Dark Spots Hero Cosmetics Lightning Wand Dark Spot Brightening Serum Hero Cosmetics View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta What We Love: This travel-friendly serum makes it easy to spot-treat dark marks left behind by acne. What We Don’t Love: The dispenser can be a little challenging to use at first. Tranexamic acid is an ingredient frequently prescribed by doctors to help combat melasma, and you’ll find it in this portable serum pen alongside fellow brighteners, vitamin C and licorice root extract. The serum applies via a soothing, cooling rollerball that dispenses a small, but mighty, dose of the spot-fading treatment directly on top of the offending spot you're looking to neutralize. The only frustrating aspect of this product is the packaging. It’s dispensed with a squeeze button rather than the more commonly-seen twist pen, and it can be hard to get the product flowing through the top. Pro tip: Try pressing the rollerball down hard on a flat surface while squeezing the button. Price at time of publish: $29 Key Ingredients: Tranexamic acid, vitamin C, licorice root extract｜Size: 0.34 fl oz｜Best for: Post-pimple discoloration

Best for Inflammation Versed Just Breathe Clarifying Serum Versed View On Target View On Revolve View On Versedskin.com What We Love: This product is clean, affordable, and pregnancy-safe. What We Don’t Love: It can leave a slight film on the skin. Both sustainable and buzzy, Versed products prioritize naturally-derived ingredients to treat skin concerns. Just Breathe features willow bark, a plant-based salicylic acid alternative, to flush pores of congestion and keep them clear, as well as zinc and niacinamide to control oil and soothe stressed out skin. We love the minimalist packaging (it looks great in a shelfie) and that it only takes a few drops to get results. Just remember that a few drops are truly all you need — if you apply too much, the serum won’t absorb and will leave a sticky finish behind. Price at time of publish: $20 Key Ingredients: Willow bark, zinc, niacinamide｜Size: 1 fl oz｜Best for: Clarifying skin, soothing inflammation and calming redness

Best for Blackheads StriVectin Multi-Action Super Shrink Pore Minimizing Serum Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Target View On Ulta What We Love: This serum uses a gentle and natural form of salicylic acid to shrink pores. What We Don’t Love: Although the brand says it won't leave skin feeling tight, it could have that effect on already dry skin. Instead of using traditional salicylic acid, this formula harnesses a new-to-us iteration, betaine salicylate, which is derived from sugar beets to clear acneic skin and purge pores of grime. The addition of enzymatic exfoliants help improve the appearance of rough skin texture, while red clover extract works to tighten enlarged pores for a refined, smoother-looking complexion. Many cite the velvety smooth texture as an added bonus (it feels like a slick primer). However, if the debris within your pores isn't budging after a week, you may need to level up your intervention with a stronger acne-fighting skincare product. Price at time of publish: $72 Key Ingredients: BHA, enzymes, red clover extract｜Size: 1 fl oz｜Best for: Clearing blackheads, shrinking enlarged pores and mattifying greasy-looking skin