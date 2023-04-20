While there used to only be a few reliable options available, now you’ll find stocked shelves filled with acne body washes everywhere from your local drugstore to Sephora. To get rid of our acne and blackheads for good, we set out to find the best acne body washes out there by sudsing up with the 15 most popular options. We scrutinized the effectiveness, consistency, hydration, and overall cleansing ability of each body wash for six weeks. We ranked each body wash based on our results, and whether it cleared up our acne completely and effectively. We also took note of how well it lathered and felt on our skin. The highest-ranking body washes earned a spot on our list.

Acne spot treatments have their place, but they’re not the easiest products to use when you’re getting dressed and headed out the door, which is why acne body washes are such a valuable tool in the skin-clearing arsenal.

Whether you’re generally acne prone, a faithful gym goer, or just gotten a little too sweaty on a hot summer’s day, there’s a chance you’ve experienced the occasional body blemish. And there’s no doubt about it — body acne can be discouraging, especially as temperatures rise. The more skin we show, the more frustrating it is to have to deal with bacne, buttne, and any other breakouts below the neck.

We got the most from this product by applying it to damp skin with dry hands, which helped the formula lather well but also stay thick and creamy, staying put where we slathered it on. If you add too much water, the body wash thins out and tends to spread a bit too easily to treat specific areas. That said, this allows us to use the formula in two ways — as an all-over body refresher or a targeted acne treatment.

While we were initially hesitant to try a tea tree-infused body wash in the dead of winter, we were pleasantly surprised that it made our skin no drier than it usually is, and didn’t sensitize either. That’s likely due to the humectant glycerin and nourishing Alexandrian laurel seed oil.

Not only was it non-stripping during our six-week testing period, but it was also very refreshing and cooling thanks to its star ingredient, tea tree. (We plan on making it a shower staple on hot and sticky summer days.)

Getting rid of acne is one thing and getting rid of acne scars is a whole other beast. But this budget-friendly formula from The Body Shop helped our post-pimple dark spots look better than usual. Plus, the marks left behind by picking — which tend to stick around for a couple of weeks — faded within seven days.

What We Don’t Love: We wish it lathered a bit more in the shower — it works best when skin isn’t completely wet.

The only downside of this formula is that it’s not the most efficacious cleanser of the ones we tried, and extra-dirty days would need a double cleanse. While it may not be the best option for when we’re especially sweaty or greasy, we like that it’s gentler and made with salicylic acid, making it a nice pick for those with sensitive skin that want to clear up blemishes.

We liked how this formula cleared up stubborn back and butt acne without stripping or dehydrating skin. In addition to featuring salicylic acid, it uses kakadu plum, aloe, vitamin B, and coffee seed extract to brighten, hydrate, and firm for an overall rejuvenated look. After six weeks of testing, we found that the blemishes that used to dot our body were few and far between, smaller, and far less painful than usual.

You may be most familiar with Frank’s iconic collection of coffee body scrubs, but don’t sleep on this body wash if you’re looking for a regular (and mess-free) method of chemical exfoliation. We enjoyed the gentle floral fragrance and a lightweight texture that gently foams, which helped the salicylic acid penetrate the skin to decongest our pores.

What We Don’t Love: This product may not cleanse skin as well as other body washes.

We used this product throughout the winter using a washcloth, which helped add even more exfoliation, but experienced a bit of dryness in particular areas where we break out — while our backs were fine (and clearer than usual), our arms felt a little tight and flaky. We expect this body wash to be a go-to in our rotation in summer weather, when our skin is oilier.

We loved the sensorial experience of this product — this beautiful formula transformed from a gel to a creamy texture that lathered nicely, making it easy to cleanse the entire body without using too much product. The cherry extract added a pleasant aroma, while the allantoin helps add in hydration to prevent stripping.

You might be seeing niacinamide in many acne treatment formulas right now and for good reason — it’s a skin soother that also helps tame breakouts and brighten skin. It also happens to be one of the star ingredients in this body wash alongside exfoliating glycolic acid, which worked in tandem to prevent and clear up our blemishes while fading existing dark spots.

This option from Truly Cherry earned its spot as the best for back acne for the way it made our stubborn and consistent breakouts disappear while preventing the formulation of new pimples on our back.

What We Don’t Love: We found that we needed to add extra moisture into our routine after using this body wash.

We were impressed by this product’s ability to combat oil on our sweatiest days and how it helped prevent the formation of any major blemishes while treating existing breakouts. However, we did find that pairing Outer Space with a post-shower moisturizer was an absolute must lest our skin feel dry or tight. This one is best for the especially oily among us.

The packaging is fully recyclable in at-home bins, which we appreciated, as not all empties are easy to recycle. It also holds a large amount of body wash, a little of which went a long way. Note that you’ll want to set it up somewhere convenient in the shower — we found that the pouch-style packaging could be unwieldy, especially when our hands were dripping wet.

If you’re looking to really lather up and get squeaky clean, you’ll love Outer Space. The fresh-feeling and smelling (and neon green!) formula cut right through our natural body oils and any grime from the day with a foamy lather that brightened, soothed, and clarified our skin. That was thanks to three different alpha-hydroxy acids — glycolic, lactic, and malic — along with pore-clearing willow bark, and calming cica and oat protein.

What We Don’t Love: This ultra-detoxifying body wash may be too stripping for those who have drier skin.

After six weeks of use, we had fewer blemishes and they were less red and painful than usual, with a less blotchy appearance to our skin. It took more than four weeks to see the results from regular use of Silkshake, but we didn’t mind because of how gentle and nourishing this product was on our dry and sensitive skin.

Right off the bat, the texture of the formula signaled to us that it would condition our skin, and we were right — this creamy body wash sealed in moisture while helping to soothe our distressed skin and softening rough texture, including the bumpy skin on the backs of our arms caused by keratosis pilaris. Instead of feeling dry and tight, a sensation that many acne body washes can cause, our skin felt comfortable and soft after cleansing with Silkshake.

Instead of the usual suspects, like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, this wash uses a blend of pre-, pro-, and postbiotics to support a healthy microbiome for happier and clearer skin, plus tea tree at a low percentage to help gently unclog pores.

Like many with blemish-prone skin, we faced a common challenge when working out — a spike in the number of pimples on our chest and shoulders — but this option from breakout-fighting brand, ZitSticka, calmed the acne on our chest and kept our skin feeling healthy, too.

The only caveat is that while this formula isn’t exactly stripping, it’s not moisturizing either, which is something to consider if your skin is on the dry or sensitive side. We tested this product in winter, so we definitely needed to moisturize after use. If your skin is super sensitive, be aware that a triple-threat exfoliant could cause irritation. The date seed powder granules are small and didn’t leave us feeling itchy at all, but regular reliance on this formula may overly sensitize your skin, which is a no-no when treating breakouts.

Though this product is the priciest on our list, we determined that a little of the formula went a long way, giving you a bang for your buck. In fact, we even found ourselves using it once weekly on our faces in addition to the thrice-weekly body cleanse because of how well it cleared up our bacne.

We loved how this dermatologist-developed formula cut right through dirt and oil on our bods to combat breakouts and bumpy skin with three types of exfoliants: AHA glycolic acid, BHA salicylic acid, and date seed powder particles. Though we found that it didn’t provide a lather at all (which may be a dealbreaker for some), the gel formula gave our skin a satisfyingly smooth feel with tiny grains, courtesy of the date seed powder, leaving us feeling silky, not abraded.

What We Don’t Love: The physical exfoliant is pretty gentle, but still may be too harsh for regular use by someone with sensitive skin.

However, if you’re someone who appreciates a sense of style from their skincare routine, you may be left wanting by the PanOxyl packaging. While it wouldn’t be out of place on the shelf of a doctor’s office, it didn’t mesh well with our existing stylish in-shower lineup. That said, if you care more about efficacy than aesthetic, grab a bottle of this one and check it out for yourself.

In addition to being a potent antibacterial agent, benzoyl peroxide is recognized as an anti-inflammatory ingredient, so it’ll soothe redness and painful tender bumps. We saw proof of this when using it during our testing period, including along the bikini line, where it reduced formation of (and discomfort from) ingrown hairs.

If you’re looking to seriously combat acne without hurting your wallet, PanOxyl is a time-honored favorite. It’s loaded with benzoyl peroxide, a hard-hitting ingredient proven to fight acne, at the highest concentration available over the counter — any stronger, and you’d need to get it prescribed by a dermatologist. Despite this, we were pleased to find that the formula is truly moisturizing, which is often hard to get from an acne body wash, and it seriously delivered on its promises, giving us clearer, smoother, calmer skin that was noticeably less oily post-cleanse.

What We Don’t Love: While we appreciate that it’s a no-frills product from a clinical perspective, we do wish the packaging and branding had a bit more flair to stand up to other products in our routine.

Keep in mind that while the packaging is playful, the formula inside isn’t here to play — it’s here to work. The bottle doesn’t provide usage instructions, although it likely won’t be something that those with especially sensitive skin can use daily. The powerful formula didn’t bug our normal complexions, but if your skin is easily irritated, we would recommend slowly integrating this product into your routine once weekly to determine your skin’s tolerance before building up your usage to a daily cadence.

It’s not just Good Body Skin’s look, feel, and smell that we loved — it was the way it works, too. It features a triple acid blend of lactic, glycolic, and mandelic, plus exfoliating fruit enzymes that helped resurface our skin, removing the dead cells that clogged our pores. The formula also contains allantoin to prevent overstripping. We found that a small amount lathered well and was able to cover a lot of skin, so we were able to treat large areas of your body without being wasteful, and though it’s a small detail, the cap never got gunky, so the formula came out smoothly with every pour.

This product from Kosas is a real winner and, in our humble opinion, should be on everyone’s shower shelf. We thought the gender-neutral and aesthetically pleasing bottle was a nice touch, as was the scent of the well-lathering gel — reminiscent of a seaside bungalow, with fragrance notes of jasmine, orange flower, and sandalwood. (If you regularly use acne products, you know that something that works and smells pleasant can be quite the rarity.)

What We Don’t Love: The strength of this formula is not to be underestimated by those with sensitive complexions.

Our Testing Process

After researching the best acne body washes available on the market, we narrowed down the list to the 15 most popular products currently available and shipped them to our team of InStyle editors to test. We tested each body wash for six weeks, integrating it into our regular shower routines. We followed the manufacturer’s usage instructions and lathered the formula into our skin, letting it sit for two minutes before rinsing. We rated each one based on the formula’s consistency and feel of the texture, the level of hydration it provided (or didn’t), whether it thoroughly cleansed our skin, and its effectiveness overall. After analyzing the data, we ranked the best acne body washes that outperformed the others and broke down their characteristics for this article.

What to Keep in Mind

Active Ingredients

When looking for a body wash to treat acne, there are two active ingredients you’ll see the most: Salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide. These are considered drugs and approved by the FDA to treat acne; salicylic acid can be found at a maximum concentration of two percent in over-the-counter formulas while benzoyl peroxide is available at a concentration of up to 10 percent. Anything stronger, and you’ll need a prescription.

“Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid that not only exfoliates and unclogs pores, but since it is a derivative of acetyl salicylic acid or aspirin, it is also anti-inflammatory to the oil gland,” explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Mark. This is one of the active ingredients in both Murad Acne Body Wash and Frank Body Clearing Body Wash. “Benzoyl peroxide also has more than one mechanism of action and it is comedolytic, which means it exfoliates and unclogs pores, inhibits the oil glands’ production of sebum, and is also antibacterial,” says Dr. Mark. Benzoyl peroxide is also an anti-inflammatory, making it a good choice for painful acne bumps. You’ll find this ingredient as the star of PanOxyl Acne Creamy Wash.

Sometimes, body acne may not actually be traditional acne, but fungal acne a.k.a. pityrosporum folliculitis. Rochester-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anar Mikailov suggests looking for ingredients like zinc pyrithione, ketoconazole, or selenium sulfide. If these are ringing a bell, it’s likely because you’ve seen them as active ingredients in bottles of dandruff shampoo — that’s why TikTokers have been using Head & Shoulders as a body wash.

“Sometimes the two causes of body acne can overlap, especially if you are actively working out and sweat gets trapped in damp athletic wear,” adds Dr. MIkailov. (We’ll get to more tips on how to keep your body clear after working out shortly.)

Alpha-hydroxy acids like glycolic, lactic, and mandelic acids can also help treat acne by resurfacing skin, sloughing away the dead skin cells that can trap grime and breakout-causing bacteria in the pores, as can plant extracts like tea tree, which naturally boasts anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial benefits. You’ll find both glycolic acid and tea tree extract in Typology Anti-Blemish Body Wash with 6% Glycolic Acid.

Formula

The texture and consistency of a formula is particularly important when treating acne — it’s not just about the sensorial experience, but what it can do for and to your skin. If you have oily skin or live in a humid part of the world, you might want to go for a gel or a foam. “The more oily your skin, the more drying the cleanser you look for should be,” says Dr. Mark. These textures will best cut through grease and debris. “Those with drier skin types or live in a drier climate may like creamier textures,” says Dr. Mikailov. Creamy formulas tend to be much more moisturizing; a rich texture like what you’ll find in ZitSticka Silkshake Body Cleanser may also be best for you if you have more sensitive skin.

Acne body washes with physical exfoliants are not uncommon, but proceed with caution here, says Dr. Mikailov. “Make sure the exfoliants are gentle and smooth — I prefer ones that are jojoba oil wax esters as they do not harm the environment while they’re perfectly spherical and won’t cause microtears in the skin,” he explains.

Your Skin Sensitivity

Ingredients that can treat acne can also really dehydrate the skin — and that’s kind of the whole point, as they’re targeting the oil glands in the skin. “It is rare for someone with sensitive skin to have significant body acne, but if they do, they should avoid gels and alcohol-based products, which can be exceedingly drying,” says Dr. Mark.

Dr. Mikailov also suggests looking for formulas that are fragrance-free, like The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Body Wash, the aroma of which comes from the tea tree in the product, as well as restricting your use to two to three times a week rather than every day.

Your Questions, Answered

How do I use a body wash for acne?

Every body wash formula is different and will have different usage instructions on the packaging, so definitely start there. However, you’ll likely get the best results from using it daily, twice daily if your skin can tolerate it. If your skin is on the sensitive side, try using it three to four times a week instead. Dr. Mark recommends leaving it on for five minutes before rinsing so the ingredients have time to treat the skin.

But most importantly, you should use your hand or a clean washcloth to lather up. “Do not use a loofah, especially the mesh kind,” warns Dr. Mikailov. “It tends to stay damp and harbor bacteria and mold.”

Is acne body wash effective?

Like all skin care products, an acne body wash will only be effective if your skin responds to it and you use it regularly rather than once in a while. “You need to exfoliate to keep skin clear and the easiest way to do so over a large surface area, such as the body, is with a wash,” says Dr. Mark.

If you’re not sure if your acne body wash is working for you, give it time. “If an over-the-counter acne body wash does not improve your skin in two weeks, see a board-certified dermatologist for a diagnosis,” says Dr. Mikailov.

How do I get rid of my body acne?

In addition to using treatment products like body acne washes, take a look at your habits. Things you may be doing every day could actually be exacerbating your body breakouts. It’s critical to wash your body after a sweaty workout, as sweat clogs pores and the fabric used to make most athleticwear tends to trap sweat against the skin, heightening your risk of breakouts.

“Wear sweat-wicking tops or change immediately into loose, breathable clothing and shower as soon as possible,” recommends Dr. Mikailov. You should also only use clean washcloths and towels — launder them at least once a week! — and regularly switch out your bedsheets and duvet covers. “They harbor bacteria and fungi,” adds Dr. Mikailov.

If you’re following all these tips but still aren’t seeing clearer skin, go to a dermatologist. “If the acne is that widespread, you need to be treated by a dermatologist, possibly with an oral medication,” says Dr. Mark.

What Is InStyle Picks?

Did you notice the InStyle Picks seal of approval at the top of this story? That means our team of testers has reviewed every product on this list using a unique methodology to ensure it's really worth your time, money, and attention. We may get samples for free to try but we never promise positive (or any!) coverage in exchange. Put simply: InStyle picks are products we love, and we've put them to the test to be sure you will too.

Want more product recommendations? From best-in-class concealer to the black pants you need for work, check out all of our InStyle Picks content.

Why Shop With Us

Emily Orofino is a beauty writer, editor, and consultant with more than a decade of experience in the industry. For this piece, she carefully sifted through the research performed by the InStyle testing team who rigorously tested more than a dozen acne body washes to narrow it down to the best formulas. She also tapped dermatologists Dr. Anar Mikailov and Dr. Kenneth Mark, who broke down the best ingredients for fighting acne, what to look for in a formula, treatment tips, and more.