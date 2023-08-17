In order to celebrate positive changes and cute clothes, we picked out the best Abercrombie pieces that you have to have in your closet. By testing a variety of their denim, dresses, and athleticwear, we found the best Abercrombie & Fitch pieces to shop right now.

They did a full 180 and went from intentionally exclusive to consciously inclusive, ditching their signature (and tainted) logo and offering items for short, tall, plus, and petite folks. Now, you can find a successfully refreshed approach to the modern consumer with drool-worthy dresses , a curve denim collection , and a year-round pride campaign. The old Abercrombie is out, and the new and improved Abercrombie is on every other viral Tiktok video .

Abercrombie & Fitch has come a long way since their reign as the cool kids’ favorite mall store in the early 2000s. Looking at their e-commerce site now, you would never guess that the stylish, size-inclusive clothing you find comes from the same company that used to have naked men sell you moose-logoed T-shirts. After some very tremulous few years, a viral Netflix documentary, and the firing and rehiring of a new CEO, Abercrombie is back and (much) better.

Best Overall Abercrombie High Rise Mom Jeans Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: It comes in a wide range of lengths, sizes, and colors. What We Don’t Love: Different colors come in different distressing and price points. Abercrombie really put some thought and love behind their extensive denim collection. Beyond offering every style in standard and curve — not to mention an expansive size range that includes plus-sizes — the brand offers different inseam lengths, spanning across extra short, short, regular, long, and extra long. Basically, everyone can wear the brand’s denim. We had a hard time picking just one pair, but we think if there’s one style of jeans you’ll wear over and over again, it will be these High-Rise Mom Jeans. For starters, the loose fit yet structured cut earned it a spot on our all-time favorite jeans list. The baggy nature makes them more comfortable, so you won’t be dying to rip them off your body at the end of the night. It comes in a variety of washes, some of which have additional distressing to them (or a different price point). Make sure to check off all the correct details, that is size, inseam length, and color, before adding to cart. Price at time of publish: $100 Size: 23–37 | Colors: 5 | Material: Cotton, elastane

Best Pants Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Sloane Tailored Pant Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: The loose fit is both comfortable and professional. What We Don’t Love: The material doesn’t feel all that luxurious. Tailored pants have become somewhat of a wardrobe essential. Rather than being reserved for the office, they’ve evolved to become a necessary piece to complete a capsule collection. These pants from Abercrombie fit the bill perfectly, which is probably why they went viral once on TikTok. The waist portion sat perfectly flat against my belly, and the legs draped elegantly down to the floor. They come in both curve and regular fit, including plus-sizes, so anyone looking to add them to their wardrobe will find the right fit. The pants are mostly made of polyester, which isn’t the most luxurious fabric. It’s not the pants I’d put on for an important meeting, but for everyday wear, it’s just right. My only advice? Take advantage of the extended inseam lengths — I ordered a regular when I should have followed their size guide and gone for a long, which is suggested for women between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten. Price at time of publish: $90 Size: 23–37 | Colors: 12 | Material: Polyester, viscose. InStyle / Bianca Kratky

Best Curvy Jeans Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: They don’t gape around the waist on curvier women. What We Don’t Love: The different colors come with different distressing and price points. For commerce producer Jasmine Hyman, there’s no better pair of jeans out there than these ankle jeans — that’s why she has them in three washes. “The line is specifically designed for curvier bodies, so there is minimal gapping at the waist, which is a problem I usually run into,” she says. As for the comfort, she exclaims that they have a slight stretch, noting, “I don’t have to do an extensive dance routine just to pull them over my legs.” The best part? They withstood washes and dryers much better than some of her other brand-name denim jeans, never shrinking or losing shape over time. Some of the colorways come with additional distressing or are offered at different price points, so you won’t know what you’ll get unless you click through all the options. Price at time of publish: $100 Size: 23–37 | Colors: 8 | Material: Cotton, elastane

Best Jacket Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Denim Jacket Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: Despite the oversized and boxy fit, there’s enough structuring throughout the jacket to keep it looking spiffy. What We Don’t Love: It runs large, so size down. Everyone needs a denim jacket in their closet. While we love a variety of styles and denim washes, this one in particular is our favorite cropped denim jacket of the season. Cropped jackets come in handy when you want to show off any high-waisted bottoms or need something to layer over a summer dress. The boxy fit of this jacket looks laid back and casual, while giving space to thicker sweaters underneath. It does run a little large, however, so size down if you prefer a slimmer cut. Either way, with stitching and structuring all throughout the jacket, you’ll look plenty put together even with the oversized cut. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: XXS–XL | Colors: 2 | Material: Cotton, elastane

Best Blazer Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Suiting Blazer Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: The structured shoulder and clean-cut look makes this a fantastic everyday blazer. What We Don’t Love: You have to get it dry cleaned. We’ve raved about Abercrombie’s surprisingly good blazers before; for such an affordable price, you get a put-together, powerful piece that gives a sophisticated statement without forcing you to break the bank. This suiting blazer — which, yes, has matching pants —elevates just about any look, whether you wear it to the office or the streets. If you still don’t have a blazer in your rotation, then let this be your sign to finally make that purchase. Made of a luxe suiting fabric, the blazer features structured shoulders, a single button closure, and fitted sleeves for a professional look. But if you wish for a more casual look, simply size up for a slouchier style. Like any good suit, remember that you can’t wash or dry this jacket. You will need to take it to the dry cleaners in order to maintain its pristine condition. Price at time of publish: $120 Size: XXS–XXL | Colors: 8 | Material: Polyester, viscose, elastane

Best Exercise Dress Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: There’s a side pocket sewn into the shorts underneath the dress. What We Don’t Love: Even with shorts underneath, the skirt is very short, which feels a little awkward off the tennis court. You can definitely count on Abercrombie now to find new ways to make workout wear trendy and cute. On the latest rise to athleisure fame are exercise dresses — a category historically reserved for sports like golf and tennis, that can now be used on your power walks to brunch. I have to give it to Abercrombie here. In an attempt to become a destination for outfits for all of life’s occasions, their activewear line truly stepped up to the occasion. The dress has a built-in bodysuit with shorts underneath to prevent any unwanted peekaboos, something I was very grateful for as the dress itself is very short. It’s made of movement-friendly spandex that wicked away moisture and felt comfortable during the duration of my tennis play. With a little pocket sewn onto the shorts, it was easy to keep an extra tennis ball with me as well. I do wish that the dress was slightly more form-hugging. While the bodysuit underneath fit me like a glove, the dress dangles around without much shape to it. Price at time of publish: $70 Size: XXS–-XXL | Colors: 11 | Material: Nylon, elastane, polyester InStyle / Bianca Kratky

Best Workout Top Abercrombie and Fitch YPB Squareneck Slim Tank Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: It functions as both a top and a sports bra. What We Don’t Love: You have to readjust the paddings after they’ve gone through the washer and dryer. Another fantastic piece from their activewear collection: the sculpt tank. True to its name, the squareneck and sewn-in padding surely sculpted my frame. Functioning between a shirt and a sports bra, it cut down on the amount of layers needed — instead of finding a shirt to layer over my bra, I was ready to go as soon as I slipped this tank on. I wore it to volleyball, tennis, and the gym, finding myself amply supported. The padding stayed in place during every activity and did a great job at keeping the girls in check, although I did have to readjust them once they came out of the dryer. The white version comes with seamless details that keep everything looking clean-cut, but not all colorways come in the same stitching patterns. Some look to have additional sculpting in the midsection and even come at different price points, so make sure to properly vet your selection before making a commitment. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: XXS–XXL | Colors: 22 | Material: Polyester, elastane, polyurethane

Best T-shirt Abercrombie & Fitch Soft Matte Seamless Tuckable Baby Tee Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: Even after washing it several times, the superior softness remains. What We Don’t Love: It runs large, so size down. As soon as I took this shirt out of the packaging, I thought, “What in heaven’s name is this softness?” As a commerce writer, I have used the phrase buttery-soft many times in my career, but never have I meant it as much as with this baby tee. It was a real treat putting the incredibly stretchy and luxurious material against my body, thanking its form-hugging nature for embracing me with such softness. You can imagine my disappointment, however, when I realized it was a little too big on me, which seemed strange considering their bodysuit, mentioned below, in the same size and materials, fit me like a glove. If you wish to achieve the slicked look as seen on the model, then I recommend sizing down. I was a little nervous to wash this at first, as I didn’t want it to lose its softness. But I’m at my third wash now and can confirm the butter has only buttered more, maintaining its superior comfort through washes and tumbles. Price at time of publish: $36 Size: XXS–XL | Colors: 4 | Material: Nylon, elastane InStyle / Bianca Kratky

Best Bodysuit Abercrombie Soft Matte Seamless High-Neck Bodysuit Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: There’s a snap closure at the bottom for easy bathroom access. What We Don’t Love: It pills after a few wears. More from the soft-matte collection is this high-neck bodysuit. Since I just raved about how ridiculously soft this is in the previous option, let’s talk about how the high-neck cutout and seamless sides simply disappear over the skin, or how it has the ability to give everyday outfits (think jeans and sneakers) a touch of sophistication and elegance. You can even dress it up as a going-out top with a silky skirt and some dangly earrings. Thanks to the two-buttoned closure at the bottom, trips to the bathroom are easy and hassle-free. When paired with my invisible bra from Chantelle, it was easy to keep the look completely sleek. Unlike the Baby Tee, this actually runs true to size, so feel free to get your actual size. After a few (okay a lot, it’s so soft I can’t help it) wears, I started to notice that the sides started to pill. Nothing that bothered me, but it is worth pointing out. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: XXS–XL | Colors: 3 | Material: Nylon, elastane InStyle / Bianca Kratky

Best Mini Dress Abercrombie & Fitch Crinkle Textured Mini Dress Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: It’s lightweight and airy, making it ideal for hot summer days. What We Don’t Love: You can’t throw this into the dryer. Before we start talking about this satin dress, I invite you to check out the plethora of stylish and drool-worthy dresses at Abercrombie. I tried this LBD for the sake of offering a neutral, everyday option to everyone, but the brand is always introducing stunning dresses for all occasions. While the textured mini dress I tried on is quickly selling out, this satin version is almost identical to it. Featuring a straight neckline and two adjustable spaghetti straps, the little black dress drapes down in a straight cut. It’s breezy, which is ideal for hot summer days, and long enough to cover the upper thigh. I found that the simple cut and color were easy to dress up and down, making it an essential wardrobe item for days when I didn’t know what to wear. When it’s time to give it a clean, make sure to hang dry as the viscose and polyester blend won’t weather the dryer well. Price at time of publish: $80 Size: XXS–XL | Colors: 2 | Material: Viscose, polyester, elastane