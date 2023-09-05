Amazon Shoppers Are Snapping Up This “Stunning” $45 Dress for Engagement Photos

The pleated velvet style is a standout for fall.

Amazon Fall Engagement Dress
Photo:

Amazon

The flowers. The dress. The music. The location. When it comes to planning a wedding, no stone (ahem, wedding ring) is left unturned — and that includes announcing your love with a series of engagement photos. If you’re searching for the perfect dress to wear in said engagement pics, you’ll definitely want to say “I do” to the BerryGo Boho V-Neck Wrap Dress from Amazon.

There are many reasons the BerryGo dress is sure to rack up a ton of double taps once you post your engagement pics on the ‘gram. For starters, it’s designed in a flattering wrap silhouette with an empire waist, V-neckline, and flowing sash ties. It hits above the ankle, which makes it perfect for a variety of heights, while the inclusive sizing from 0 to 22 means it works for multiple body types. The subtle front slit lends a feminine touch, while the short flutter sleeves (it’s also available in long-sleeve options) and high-low hem infuse it with a dose of bohemian flair. The result is a dress that flows, swishes, and sways, not to mention looks devastatingly gorgeous in photos. Plus, it’s currently on sale for only $45 — a total steal for how expensive-looking it appears to be.

Amazon BerryGo Boho V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress Z Velvet Burnt Orange

Amazon
Amazon BerryGo Boho V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress Z Velvet Dark Green

Amazon

While this BerryGo dress comes in a few different fabrics and a myriad color choices — 35, to be exact — the pleated velvet is a sure standout for fall, especially in its bold variety of rich, season-ready hues. Choose from emerald green, navy, burnt orange, dark rose, mauve, plum, mulberry — the list goes on endlessly (and beautifully). 

This dress boasts over 4,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, with many calling out just how “perfect” it is for engagement photos. It’s “so comfortable and absolutely stunning,” raved one Amazon shopper, while another said that everyone she’s shown this “very flattering” style deemed it “a winner.” Still more reviewers said that the “super soft” dress is “so worth it” and “photographs well.” Plus, one person noted that it’s “true to size” (though also recommended that those with larger chests may want to safety-pin the wrap closed). 

If you’ve been searching for a dress for your engagement photos but haven’t yet found “the one,” this BerryGo wrap dress is a definite contender. Snap up one of the pretty velvet hues while it’s on sale for $45 at Amazon.

Amazon BerryGo Boho V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress Y-velvet Long Sleeve Burnt Orange

Amazon
Amazon BerryGo Boho V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress Z-velvet Purple

Amazon

