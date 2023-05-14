I’m a Shopping Editor, and I’m Convinced This Controversial Shorts Trend Will be Everywhere This Summer

Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence are fans of the look.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on May 14, 2023 @ 08:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Bermuda shorts trend
Photo:

Getty Images

If you told me five years ago I would be scouring the internet for Bermuda shorts to wear for summer 2023, I would have laughed. But as we’ve seen time and time again, everything eventually comes back in style — including the fashion I used to wear in middle school. And some of our favorite celebs are proof that longline shorts are going to be everywhere this season. 

Just last month, Gigi Hadid wore a pair of long denim shorts on the streets of New York, and a few months before that, she wore a tailored pair. And earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing a pair of pleated Bermuda shorts with another of this season’s biggest trends: Mary Jane flats. I don’t know about you, but these chic outfits have convinced me to give the long shorts look a try — so I found six cute pairs of Bermuda shorts to shop on Amazon, all for less than $50. 

Shop Bermuda Shorts on Amazon:

There are plenty of different ways to style the Bermuda shorts trend, depending on how fancy you’re feeling that day. For an easy, casual look, stick with long jean shorts, or “jorts” as we like to call them. These Signature by Levi Strauss shorts come in two washes — light and medium blue —  with frayed edges and slits on the sides. Plus, they have a high-waisted silhouette and functional pockets on both the front and back. If you’re looking for denim Bermuda shorts in another color, consider this Levi’s pair that’s available in summer-ready white. According to a reviewer, it’s “flattering, comfortable, and great quality,” which is truly all you can ask for from a $35 pair of shorts. 

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Heritage High Rise 9" Bermuda Short

Amazon

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

Levi's Women's Bermuda Shorts

Amazon

Shop now: $35 (Originally $50); amazon.com

For a more sophisticated look, try a pair of linen Bermuda shorts, like this loose-fitting, pleated pair from The Drop. Available in four colors and sizes XXS through 5X, the tailored shorts have a button closure on the front with elastic on the back, plus deep side pockets. Wear them with a tight-fitting tee, a leather belt, and ballet flats for an effortlessly cool weekend look. Another linen option from The Drop, these pull-on shorts have a paper-bag-style waistband and even have a matching top for a full breezy summer outfit.  

The Drop Women's Millie Loose-fit Pleated Long Linen Walk Short

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Priya Pull-On Linen Short

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

If you like the look of tailored Bermuda shorts but aren’t into linen, opt for these cotton and tencel shorts from The Drop. They have the same button and elastic combination as the linen pair, along with pleating on the front and side pockets. The machine-washable shorts come in two neutral tones — light beige and brown — and sizes XXS through 5X. And for a less formal cotton option, these Dickies Bermuda shorts have utility-inspired details, including seven functional pockets, and are available in five colors and patterns. They’d look great styled with a graphic tee and worn-in sneakers for a laid-back vibe. 

The Drop Women's Salma Loose-Fit Pleated Long Walk Short

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

Dickies Women's Carpenter Short

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Whether you like it or not, Bermuda shorts are bound to make a comeback this year, so stock up on your favorite longline styles ahead of summer. 

