Come summer, the usual suspects come around: denim cutoffs, sundresses, crop tops, you get it. But stylish folks everywhere have embraced an unexpected It item this season: Bermuda shorts. That’s right, stars like Irina Shayk, Gwyneth Paltrow, and supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid have been spotted sporting the traditionally preppy summer wardrobe staple. Others, like Regina King and Suki Waterhouse, have opted for a more elevated take on the trend, sporting coordinated Bermuda shorts and suit outfits to red-carpet events, fashion shows, and morning shows.

Intrigued? Same. So, what exactly are Bermuda shorts? These longer shorts, also known as walking shorts or dress shorts, are technically classified as short trousers with at least a 5” inseam, and are often styled with an un-cuffed hem that falls no less than 1” above the knee. Considered “semi-casual” attire (depending on the material, of course), Bermuda shorts have been worn by men and women for decades, everywhere from city sidewalks to the island seashores after which they are named.

While the style may sound a bit prescriptive, the truth is that Bermuda shorts are actually one of the more versatile pieces available for warm-weather dressing, no matter the occasion. Plus, this year, ripped denim, wide-leg, and suiting shorts are dominating the market, which makes the outfit possibilities nearly infinite. Keep it casual like Gigi in distressed knee-length jean shorts, or go full glam like Waterhouse in a summery white Bermuda shorts suit. The choice is yours — no island-hopping necessary.

Bella Hadid

If there’s just one person who can take singular credit for bringing Bermuda shorts back, it’s Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been sporting the style regularly since early 2022, trying everything from structured suiting shorts to lightweight breezy bottoms. We must admit, however, that her super casual street style outfit pairing light khaki Bermuda shorts with a simple white tank, undone black collared shirts, and black leather accessories is an A+ in our book.

SHOP SIMILAR: FRAME Bermuda Shorts, $138 (Orig. $304)



Gigi Hadid

While the basic outfit elements are similar to her sister's, Gigi's look is all about the ease of wearing Bermuda shorts at any time. Pairing the distressed denim style with a navy blue tank top, striped Oxford, and matching baseball cap manages to be cute but not complicated, perfect for running weekend errands in town or grabbing one last ice cream cone before leaving the boardwalk.

SHOP SIMILAR: GAP Bermuda Shorts, $62



Regina King

King is always one to watch, so we were delighted to see her sporting Bermuda shorts. Clad in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, the Oscar winner's outfit is clearly an elevated take on the trend pairing oversized and cuffed drop-crotch shorts with a black and white striped shirt under a sleek tuxedo jacket. The designer duds are obviously outfit goals, but we’d just as soon recreate the look with more affordable separates, and an eye-catching mini bag, of course.

SHOP SIMILAR: Jil Sander Bermuda Shorts, $1,600



Suki Waterhouse

Clad in a bright white double-breasted blazer with satin lapels, a cream-colored camisole, and distressed white denim Bermuda shorts, Waterhouse looks every bit the rock star she plays on screen. Her glittery, hot pink Givenchy knee-high boots are simply the icing on top of the cake that is this delicious, daring outfit.

SHOP SIMILAR: 7 For All Mankind Shorts, $185



Irina Shayk

The model created a much more traditional suiting look by combining similarly colored separates with slightly distressed Bermuda shorts. Paired with a plain black tee and luxe overcoat, Shayk’s shorts are neatly belted at the waist, which helps to give the outfit more gravitas. Notably, her Fidan Novruzova Havvas boots are the perfect height, hitting just below the knee.

SHOP SIMILAR: Levi's 501 '90s Shorts, $70

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop guru leaned into the relaxed casual vibe of summer by styling her oversize tie-waist Bermuda shorts with a pristine white collared shirt and sporty sneakers. The elevated athletic look seems simple, that is until zooming in on her accessories: skater-inspired shoes by Roger Vivier and a Hermès Evelyne Bag in classic orange. Versatile, indeed.

SHOP SIMILAR: Moncler Shorts, $590



Jurnee Smollett

Stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn is responsible for this strong-shouldered look worn by Smollett last September in N.Y.C. The vibrantly colored Alexandre Vauthier suit and matching knit top harken back to the boxy fits of the ‘80s, but it’s the Bermuda shorts and sleek accessories that make this look thoroughly modern.

SHOP SIMILAR: H&M Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts, $25



Sadie Sink

The Stranger Things star has been a fan of Bermuda shorts since at least 2018, when she donned a sparkly Chanel set to the brand’s Métiers d'art show. More recently, Sink was spotted en route to The Today Show in an outfit that included an array of luxury labels such as Saint Laurent Bermuda shorts, a double-breasted Isabel Marant suit jacket, and chunky Proenza Schuler loafers.

SHOP SIMILAR: Banana Republic Italian Wool Bermuda Shorts, $95



Michelle Yeoh

The Oscar winner chose a lilac Bermuda shorts suit for the BAFTA tea party during awards season. Styled with a plain white T-shirt and silver stiletto heels, Yeoh’s outfit was elegant enough for the occasion, and the light color makes the suit easy to rewear come spring.

SHOP SIMILAR: H&M Dressy Bermuda Shorts, $15

