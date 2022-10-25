You may remember the startling news from earlier this year when 78 sunscreens were recalled for containing benzene, an ingredient classified as a carcinogen (a potentially cancer-causing ingredient) by the CDC, WHO, and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Unfortunately, Unilever just voluntarily recalled a number of dry shampoos from various brands after potentially elevated levels of benzene were found in these products.

On Friday, a total of 19 dry shampoos from brands like Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé were recalled. The full list of affected products can be found through the FDA’s site, but some of the most noteworthy names include Dove Volume and Fullness Dry Shampoo, TRESemmé Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean, and Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist. Unilever said the products in question were produced before October 2021.

Before you panic, it’s important to note that according to a press release from Unilever, the company is recalling these products “out of an abundance of caution,” but that “daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.” If you have one of these 19 products, stop using it immediately and head to Unilever’s recall website for information on refunds and reimbursements.

After the sunscreen recall over the summer, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Emily P. Gerson told InStyle that while NIOSH’s benzene exposure limit is .1 parts per million (ppm), it's best to avoid it altogether, since the more you’re exposed to it, the more DNA damage you may experience.

If your regular dry shampoo is on the recall list, or if you’d just like to avoid the ingredient altogether, below are six benzene-free dry shampoos.

