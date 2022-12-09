The Hydrating Primer Shoppers Say “Blurs Imperfections and Minimizes Pores” Is 50% Off for Less Than 24 Hours

Benefit’s Porefessional Hydrate Primer is on sale for just $16.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on December 9, 2022 @ 04:00AM

The right primer can make or break your makeup: In the winter, you need something to hydrate your face so that whatever you apply next won't settle into fine lines or pores, or exacerbate flaky skin. We all know that’s easier said than done. Many primers can target one of these priorities — but not all. Benefit’s Porefessional Hydrate Primer is the rare product that does it all, according to hundreds of reviewers, and right now, it’s 50 percent off for less than 24 hours. 

Hydrate Primer is one of four products in the best-selling Porefessional line, alongside two other primers and a setting spray. This one is especially appropriate for the winter, thanks to moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and shea butter

The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer

Benefit

Shop now: $16 with code SMOOTH (Originally $32); benefitcosmetics.com

Reviewers praise many different facets of the Porefessional Hydrate Primer. First up is the way it “blurs pores [and] gives an even, moisturized, flawless base for foundation.” Beyond creating “a smooth finish,” shoppers say that it does such a good job perfecting their complexion they “sometimes use it alone without foundation.” 

Another bonus, as one shopper explains, is that this is really a two-in-one: “I can skip my moisturizer… [and it] does not pill like so many primers.” Other pleased reviewers say they started out with a trial or travel size, but were quickly convinced to restock with the full size container.  If you’re one of those people (or a long-time fan of Benefit), this is the best time to do so, given the 50 percent off flash discount. 

This is the winter primer I’d recommend, but the other Porefessional products are on sale too with the code SMOOTH. This includes the original Porefessional primer, a lightweight non-comedogenic version, and a Porefessional setting spray that keeps makeup immaculate and in place for 16 hours. 

Head to Benefit to shop Porefessional Hydrate Primer for 50 percent off with code SMOOTH before the day ends. 

