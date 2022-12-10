This Tinted Gel From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Leaves Brows Fluffy and Full — and It’s 50% Off Right Now

The day I first decided to wax my eyebrows was a day that will live in infamy. I was 14, and there was no way I was going to start high school with barely-noticeable stray hairs on my brow bones (the horror). I begged my mom to take me to the salon, so off we went. At the end of the appointment, the tech held up a mirror and showed me my new very thin and sharp brows. I was thrilled, and continued on with skinny brows for longer than I’d like to admit. But when I matured in my beauty routine, I realized I had made a grave mistake. All I wanted were my fluffy eyebrows back, and I’d do anything to get them. I tried serums and oils hoping for a solution. But all it took was ditching the salon, time, and Benefit Cosmetics’ Gimmie Brow Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel — a magic potion that happens to be 50 percent off right now.

Benefit Cosmetics, the brand loved by Nicole Kidman and Serena Williams alike, is known for their wide assortment of eyebrow products, but the now-$12 Gimmie Brow Eyebrow Gel is next level. Marketed towards those with “thin” and “skimpy” brows, the product adds volume, creates a luscious shape, and tints the hair. Best of all, the brow gel comes in 10 different colors from light blonde to cool gray, so you’re basically guaranteed to find your perfect match.

Benefit Cosmetics

Shop now: $12 (Originally $24); benefitcosmetics.com

I opted for the 4.5 Neutral Deep Brown shade — and it’s made my beauty routine so easy. I enjoy wearing light makeup, so all I do is dab on concealer, add blush, curl my lashes, and swipe on the Gimmie Brow in small, short strokes. I follow the natural curve of my eyebrow and use the precision tip to create the perfect eyebrow tail and arch. If I decide to wear bolder makeup, I simply build the color up. In no time, I have fluffy, natural-looking brows that stay put all day long, as the formula is water-resistant and long-wearing. It’s truly the only tinted brow gel I use, and dare I say, my secret weapon.

I’m not the only one obsessed with Benefit Cosmetics’ Gimmie Brow. One reviewer said their brows are “basically nonexistent,” though calls this product “the simplest solution.” Another said they’ve tried similar products but “end up throwing them in the trash,” because the Gimmie Brow is that good. Some reviewers even say this gel makes their eyebrows “look laminated,” which is great for trying out the trend without fully committing.

But here’s the best part: At just $12 (compared to its usual $24 price), you can try the beloved Gimmie Brow Gel without spending too much. So what’s stopping you from full, fluffy brows? But snag a tube quickly before Benefit Cosmetics is wiped clean.