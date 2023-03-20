Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Working Together on a Movie

"What a joy to do something with her, see her be great."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Red Carpet
Photo:

Getty Images

Last week, Deadline reported that Jennifer Lopez was cast in Unstoppable, a film from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's new production company Artists Equity, and during an appearance on CBS Sunday Mornings with Damon to promote their new film Air, Affleck opened up about his excitement to work with his wife in the upcoming flick.

When asked about Lopez's involvement in the film, the actor and producer responded, "I know where you're going with this. But I'm gonna tell you who the lead actor is. We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that's been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice."

"She may be doing that movie," Affleck confirmed with a smile. "Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is."

The movie, which marks the second major project for Artists Equity, will follow the life of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won a national championship title in 2011. Moonlight's Jharrel Jerome will play the decorated athlete Robles, who will also be involved with the project, according to Deadline. Amazon Studios is currently in talks to acquire the upcoming flick, which will be directed by Billy Goldenberg.

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Red Carpet

Getty Images

"What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend," he continued. "If you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety, and pain for people."

"And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?" he added.

