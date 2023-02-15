Ben Affleck Says His Kids Are "Charmed" By His Dunkin' Obsession

"It's what I tell myself."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 @ 03:13PM
Ben Affleck Says His Kids Are "Charmed" By His Dunkin' Obsession
Photo:

YouTube/ Dunkin-Donuts

The world is well aware of Ben Affleck's love for Dunkin' thanks to his many coffee-fueled outings, hilarious memes, and, now, Super Bowl commercial. Of course, Affleck's family would know best and the actor told People that his kids Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel (all of whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner) find his obsession endearing — or at least he hopes so.

"I think they're charmed by it. I like to think so. I don't know if it's true, but, just as with so many other things, it's what I tell myself," he told the outlet while on set filming the hilarious advertisement that also stars his wife Jennifer Lopez. "I think it's tolerated, which is the most you can hope for as the parent of adolescents, I found."

Because Dunkin' locations are few and far between in Los Angeles (think local craft coffee shops and Erewhons), Affleck says his kids view his passion for the chain coffee stop as unique. "I think they think of it as a slightly eccentric habit of their dad's, that like, there's this one coffee shop that I really stick with and go to," he said. "But they know that it's associated with sort of where I grew up and Boston."

The 30-second ad spot was shot in his home state of Massachusetts and captures Affleck posing as a Dunkin' employee working the drive-through window. A series of real (and shocked) customers pulled up to the window to find a surprise, A-list barista ready to take their order.

At the end of the video, Lopez pulls in and questions Affleck, "What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" After being pretend scolded by his wife, Affleck tells his fellow Dunkin' teammates that he has to go with his wife. But not before Lopez tells him to grab a glazed donut for her on his way out.

"I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin'," he jokingly added. "I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston."

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez
Of Course Jennifer Lopez’s Valentine’s Day Outfit Featured This Risky Shoe Trend That’s Everywhere Right Now
Rihanna Paris fashion week
Rihanna Is Reportedly the "Happiest She Has Ever Been" Since Becoming a Mom
Rihanna
Rihanna's Family Portrait Is the Latest Cover of British 'Vogue'
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Grammys
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrated Valentine's Day By Getting Matching Tattoos
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds New Baby
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are "Very Excited" About Their New Family Addition
NEWS: Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson Had an Emotional Conversation About Protecting Their Kids
Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson Had an Emotional Conversation About Protecting Their Kids
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Back After Taking a Decade Off to Raise Her Kids
Rihanna Super Bowl Performance 2023
Rihanna Got Candid About How Motherhood Changed Her Life
Kim Kardashian and North Slopes
Kim Kardashian and North West Had an Adorable Mother-Daughter Moment During a Family Ski Trip
Rihanna Pregnant Super Bowl
Yes, Rihanna Is Pregnant Again
Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Welcomed Their Fourth Child Together
Christian Siriano Fall 2023
Christian Siriano's Fall 2023 Collection Was Inspired By a Niche Audrey Hepburn TV Show
Emma Roberts Kate Spade NYFW 2023
Emma Roberts Shared a New Photo of Her Son After Her Mom Accidentally Revealed His Face
Rihanna Apple News Press Conference
Rihanna Said Finding a Healthy Work-Life Balance as a New Mom Is "Nearly Impossible"
Kristen Bell Real Simple Game Changers Shoot
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Kids Know Their "Daddy Is an Addict"
Prince Harry, Prince Charles
King Charles Reportedly Wants Prince Harry "Back in the Family"