Ben Affleck Says His Kids Are "Charmed" By His Dunkin' Obsession

The world is well aware of Ben Affleck's love for Dunkin' thanks to his many coffee-fueled outings, hilarious memes, and, now, Super Bowl commercial. Of course, Affleck's family would know best and the actor told People that his kids Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel (all of whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner) find his obsession endearing — or at least he hopes so.

"I think they're charmed by it. I like to think so. I don't know if it's true, but, just as with so many other things, it's what I tell myself," he told the outlet while on set filming the hilarious advertisement that also stars his wife Jennifer Lopez. "I think it's tolerated, which is the most you can hope for as the parent of adolescents, I found."

Because Dunkin' locations are few and far between in Los Angeles (think local craft coffee shops and Erewhons), Affleck says his kids view his passion for the chain coffee stop as unique. "I think they think of it as a slightly eccentric habit of their dad's, that like, there's this one coffee shop that I really stick with and go to," he said. "But they know that it's associated with sort of where I grew up and Boston."

The 30-second ad spot was shot in his home state of Massachusetts and captures Affleck posing as a Dunkin' employee working the drive-through window. A series of real (and shocked) customers pulled up to the window to find a surprise, A-list barista ready to take their order.

At the end of the video, Lopez pulls in and questions Affleck, "What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" After being pretend scolded by his wife, Affleck tells his fellow Dunkin' teammates that he has to go with his wife. But not before Lopez tells him to grab a glazed donut for her on his way out.

"I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin'," he jokingly added. "I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston."