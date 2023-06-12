Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set Is “Transformative” for Dry, Thinning Hair

More than 2,000 people bought it in the past week alone.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
Published on June 12, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Photo:

Amazon

Whether you’re experiencing hair thinning, as nearly two thirds of women do, or looking for a way to give your mane a little zhuzh, it’s always a good time to show your scalp some extra love. As someone with fine hair, I’m constantly in the market for treatments that will expedite growth and provide volume, but I’m not willing to double the number of products I use. That’s why I’m replacing my shampoo and conditioner with this hair-thickening duo that will add no time to my daily routine. The best-selling Bellisso biotin shampoo and conditioner set is the latest addition to my shopping cart, and at just $30, it’s hard to pass up. 

The products are formulated with a lineup of all-star haircare ingredients, including biotin to promote healthy hair, strengthen and thicken strands, enhance shine, and potentially prevent further hair loss. Both the shampoo and conditioner are also made with collagen, which hydrates your scalp and aids in hair growth, ultimately improving the overall appearance of your mane. While the duo is bound to work wonders on thin strands, it’s recommended for any hair type and should be used regularly as traditional shampoo and conditioner. Be sure to snag the haircare duo while it’s still 25 percent off at Amazon. 

Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Volume

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Among Amazon’s best-selling hair loss treatments, the Bellisso set is clearly loved by shoppers — more than 2,000 people purchased it in the past week alone, according to the retailer. One customer who was “losing tons” of their “very thin, oily hair” said they “noticed changes in [their] hair loss” after just one week of using the “miracle” products. The same person added that they “can go longer between shampoos without [their] hair looking dirty,” and their locks are left feeling “incredibly soft.”

Another shopper said they were “shocked” that the shampoo and conditioner gave their “dry and brittle” ends a “fresh-cut, healthy feel.” A different customer agreed, saying their hair felt “sleek, smooth, and strong” after just one wash with the “transformative” products. And, a shopper in their 50s called the shampoo and conditioner set “pure magic,” adding that they wish they discovered it sooner. 

For your healthiest hair yet, shop the Bellisso biotin shampoo and conditioner set while it’s still on sale for $30 at Amazon. 

