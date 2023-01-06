Celebrity Bella Hadid Bella Hadid Sported Two Different Itty-Bitty Bikinis While on a Tropical Vacation Two truly is better than one. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 6, 2023 @ 09:24AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty images Once the holidays have come and gone, a new season begins: celebrity beach vacation season (although that may sometimes feel like it lasts the whole year). The latest star to ditch winter cold by jetting off to a tropical locale? Bella Hadid, who wore not one, but two itty-bitty bikinis during her stay so far — with the potential for more to come. On Thursday, the model shared multiple roundups of photos and videos detailing her time spent splashing around a wading pool and exploring the island. In the first dump, captioned, “happy néw year my sweets… i pray only the best for you🌴🍀🌴🍀🌴,” Hadid stood in thigh-high water wearing nothing but tiny white string bikini bottoms and a matching triangle-shaped top. She let her newly-blonde hair cascade down her shoulders and opted for a bare-faced complexion in the snaps. Bella Hadid Paired the Lowest-Rise Denim Skirt With Knee-High Boots In a separate post, Hadid included a video of her hesitating to plunge into a freezing cold pool while wearing a brown gingham two-piece consisting of a bustier-style stringy top and extremely high-cut bottoms. For this look, she wore her hair pulled back into a messy bun and added a silver necklace and a few silver rings. Additional dump inclusions, which she left captionless, showed the star posing for a selfie in a floral knee-length jumpsuit paired with a white Sterling Fraiser necklace, headband, and loafers, as well as partaking in a pilates workout wearing a white cut-out playsuit and white knee-high socks.