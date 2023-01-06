Bella Hadid Sported Two Different Itty-Bitty Bikinis While on a Tropical Vacation

Once the holidays have come and gone, a new season begins: celebrity beach vacation season (although that may sometimes feel like it lasts the whole year). The latest star to ditch winter cold by jetting off to a tropical locale? Bella Hadid, who wore not one, but two itty-bitty bikinis during her stay so far — with the potential for more to come.

On Thursday, the model shared multiple roundups of photos and videos detailing her time spent splashing around a wading pool and exploring the island. In the first dump, captioned, “happy néw year my sweets… i pray only the best for you🌴🍀🌴🍀🌴,” Hadid stood in thigh-high water wearing nothing but tiny white string bikini bottoms and a matching triangle-shaped top. She let her newly-blonde hair cascade down her shoulders and opted for a bare-faced complexion in the snaps.

In a separate post, Hadid included a video of her hesitating to plunge into a freezing cold pool while wearing a brown gingham two-piece consisting of a bustier-style stringy top and extremely high-cut bottoms. For this look, she wore her hair pulled back into a messy bun and added a silver necklace and a few silver rings.

Additional dump inclusions, which she left captionless, showed the star posing for a selfie in a floral knee-length jumpsuit paired with a white Sterling Fraiser necklace, headband, and loafers, as well as partaking in a pilates workout wearing a white cut-out playsuit and white knee-high socks.