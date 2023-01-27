Bella Hadid Just Resurrected This Controversial '90s Beauty Trend

If there's anyone who can pull off trends of the past, it's undoubtedly Bella Hadid. From her chaotic early aughts style to her experimental beauty moments, it's safe to say the model is not afraid to take fashion risks whether it's on the runway (see: Bella and Gigi Hadid's prosthetic bald spots) or IRL.

On Friday, Hadid gave her Instagram followers a look back at last fashion season with a carousel of BTS shots. The first slide of the gallery featured a video of Hadid walking down the runway in a checkered duster, beige tank top and matching scarf, and a denim maxi skirt. But perhaps the most notable part of the whole look was her super thin eyebrows, reminiscent of the popular '90s beauty fad. She finished her glam by slicking her hair into low and tight braids.

She also shared a car selfie showing off both her brows and her glowy complexion. Other images captured a bouquet of flowers, a wacky hairdo and fishnet veil to go along with the brows, loose black extensions scattered across the backseat of a car, and a clip of Hadid walking down stairs and waving to fans.

"Reminiscing ❣️i barely posted anyfinnnn from last season," she wrote alongside the roundup. "wanna see?"

But Hadid's reflection didn't stop there. She also shared another photo dump from the Miu Miu Spring Summer 2023 show, in which she wore a low-rise black skirt and matching bra top with buckle detailing. "@miumiu lost files ❣️," she captioned the post.