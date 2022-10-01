Bella Hadid Had a Dress Spray-Painted Onto Her Naked Body at Coperni

Bella Hadid just took naked fashion to the next level in the naked dress to end all other naked dresses — probably, ever.



While closing out the Coperni fashion show during Paris Fashion Week yesterday, the supermodel walked the runway wearing nothing but a nude G-string and kitten heels, covering her bare breasts, as two men began to spray white paint onto her body. After approximately 15 minutes, the men were finished and a woman came out and cut a side slit for an on-trend leg reveal and pulled down the dress's straps for an off-the-shoulder moment.

Getty

Hadid was ready to show off the results, and when she moved, the dress moved with her like a slinky second skin. As for her glam, she wore little-to-no makeup and pulled her dark hair back into a sleek bun with side-swept baby bangs.

Getty

So, how exactly was this futuristic fashion moment made possible? The short answer: science. The dress was made using Fabrican, a patented liquid fiber that hardens once it is sprayed on, invented by Dr. Manel Torres. “Fashion designers need new materials and fabrics to create products to address evolving lifestyles and consumer demands,” wrote the show notes, per The Cut. “In the twenty-first century we should make it the first time that science and design really march together in close step, illustrating in this way their interdependence.”