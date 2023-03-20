Bella Hadid Just Revealed She Hasn't Drank Alcohol in Five Months

Bella Hadid is joining the list of Hollywood stars who are normalizing an alcohol-free lifestyle. The co-founder and partner of Kin Euphorics, the non-alcoholic beverage with adaptogenic herbs, nootropics, and botanicals, announced on TikTok that she hasn't had an alcoholic beverage in five months.

On Sunday, she posted a slew of TikToks documenting her weekend getaway to Las Vegas. As the saying goes, “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” was not on the agenda for Bella. Rather she shared a memorable milestone with her 8.1 million followers — five alcohol-free months. The beginning of the TikTok captured the supermodel’s dark brunette hair worn down in crimped curls with a side bang, a dramatic smoky eye, contoured cheeks, and a soft pink lip as she enthusiastically screamed into the camera. She also sported a black, plunging halter dress with an open back as she twirled around the slot machines with a grinning smile celebrating the feat with close friends.

“5 months alcohol free,” she captioned the TikTok.

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate her and thank her for being open about her journey. “Yess let’s normalize not drinking alcohol plz,” one wrote while another follower said, “Bella Hadid quit alc, so I did too." A third commented, “Bella Hadid is sober, so I became sober.”

Shortly before she announced the accomplishment, the supermodel attended the grand opening of Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas alongside her Kin Euphorics co-founder, Jen Batchelor. She sported a fiery red drop-waist dress with fluttery long sleeves, a boatneck neckline, and a belt buckle fastened to one side.

@kineuphorics

Last year, Hadid opened up to InStyle about her decision to quit drinking. At the time, she was struggling with anxiety, brain fog due to Lyme disease, and burn out from working (and traveling), all of which led her to choose an alcohol-free lifestyle.

"I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol, and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself," she explained, adding that once brain scans from her doctor (one of Kin's medical advisors) showed her the effects of alcohol on her brain, it became "a lot harder to pick up the glass."

Bella has mostly cut out alcohol since mid-2021 and is a strong advocate for her new outlook.

"I don't feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," she said. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"