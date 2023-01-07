Bella Hadid's Latest Winter Bikini Is an Instant Mood-Lifter

There are no shortage of bikinis during Bella Hadid's tropical holiday in the Cayman Islands (in fact, there's seemingly one for every occasion). After sporting a white stringy two-piece and a retro gingham swimming set, the supermodel wore yet another bathing suit on her trip that was the perfect antidote for the winter blues.



In a new set of caption-less bikini shots shared to Instagram, Bella modeled a mood-lifting red and yellow swimsuit while riding a jet ski in the middle of the ocean, but it wasn't until she shared a photo of herself sunbathing on a yellow-and-white striped towel on the beach that the suit's colorful smiley-face floral print was clearly visible.

She accessorized her cheerful swimsuit with black wraparound sunglasses, gold necklaces, and a fresh tan. Her wet, honey-blonde hair was pulled away from her face, and in a mirror selfie with her boyfriend Marc Kalman, Bella wore low-rise green shorts as a coverup.

In addition to her rotation of bikinis, Bella's island-ready wardrobe has also included ankle-breaking Alaïa mules — which she paired with jeans, a completely backless halter top, and stacks of gold bangles on each arm — for a "tea party" on the beach. Her suitcase also contained a '60s-inspired floral unitard, as well as another nostalgic one-piece with a midriff cutout that was teamed with tube socks for a workout session at the gym.

What can we say? Vacation looks good Bella.