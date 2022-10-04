Bella Hadid Went Braless on the Runway in a Completely See-Through Catsuit Covered in Crystals

Another day, another slay.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 4, 2022 @ 09:20AM
Bella Hadid
Photo:

Getty Images

It’s no secret that Bella Hadid is booked and busy. Between stomping the runway in New York City last month, immediately jetting off to London, and now serving look after undeniable look in Paris (both on and off the catwalk), the supermodel’s worn more than her fair share of designer ensembles as of late — and we’re very much here for it. Her latest jaw-dropping outfit? A completely sheer catsuit covered in glitz that may just be her best look to date.

On Monday, Hadid wore the catsuit while walking in Stella McCartney’s Paris Fashion Week presentation atop a pastel yellow, red, and blue runway. The model opted to skip a bra for the occasion, layering the tan, crystal-embellished jumpsuit, which featured a mock neck design and long sleeves, over nothing but a pair of matching tan underwear. Coordinating mesh heels and a makeup-free complexion with bleached eyebrows completed Bella’s look, and she wore her long brown hair in loose waves with a middle part.

The model’s appearance in the show came shortly after she made headlines for debuting the epitome of a naked dress while closing out Coperni’s Paris Fashion Week show on Friday night. After arriving on the runway wearing nothing but a tan G-string and kitten keels, the show’s crowd watched as two men spray painted white paint onto Bella’s body to craft a dress in real time. 

When reflecting on the moment after the show, Hadid commented on the groundbreaking moment’s positive reception in an Instagram post. “There is no singular person more important than the next,” she wrote. “Only together can we make magic …. Thank you for all of the love …. I am still speechless!🤍”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Had a Dress Spray-Painted Onto Her Naked Body at Coperni
Zendaya
Zendaya Layered a Completely See-Through Catsuit Over Nothing But Black Short Shorts
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Paired Her Denim Bra with a Super Low-Rise Jean Skirt
Bella Gigi Hadid
Bella and Gigi Hadid's Voluminous Curls and Full-Body Sequins Brought '70s Glam to the Runway
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore a Leather Coat With Nothing Underneath and Fall 2022’s Next “Ugly” Shoe
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Took the Plunging Neckline to the Point of No Return
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Paired the Most Controversial Shorts With Every It Girl’s Favorite Fall Boot
Bella Hadid Instagram
Bella Hadid's Itty Bitty Patchwork Bikini Looks Like Your Grandma's Favorite Quilt
Bella Hadid Instagram
Bella Hadid's Skin-Tight Catsuit Very Much Channeled Sandy From 'Grease'
Kendall Jenner Sheer Prada Dress Vogue World Fashion Show
Kendall Jenner Adapted Her Sheer Dress for Fall With Combat Boots
Emily Ratajkowski 2022 Tory Burch Fashion Show Sheer Shirt
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Completely Sheer Bra During Fashion Week
Bella Hadid Instagram
Bella Hadid Paired Gen Z's Favorite Pants With Little Bo Peep's Favorite Top
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Wore the Shortest, Sheerest Dress Imaginable on the Runway
Feral Girl Fall Is Upon Us
Feral Girl Fall Is Upon Us
Kim Kardashian Balenciaga Swimsuit 2022 Paris
Kim Kardashian Just Wore a Swimsuit Over Her Signature Pant Boots
Gigi Hadid Versace Runway Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023
Gigi Hadid Looked Completely Unrecognizable at the Versace Fashion Show