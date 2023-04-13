Bella Hadid Is "Very Proud" of Ariana Grande for Speaking Out Against Body-Shamers

"You never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on April 13, 2023 @ 10:44AM
Bella Hadid Cannes Film Festival 2022
Photo:

getty images

Just days after Ariana Grande made a rare appearance on TikTok to set the record straight surrounding “concerns” about her current weight and appearance, Bella Hadid took to her own social media account to praise Grande’s bravery and support her message.

On Wednesday, the supermodel reposted Ariana’s original video to her Instagram account along with a lengthy, heartfelt caption that echoed many of the singer’s sentiments. “You never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically. Disease or depression. Grief or heartache,” wrote Hadid, who has been open about her own struggles with mental health wellness throughout her career. “You just don’t, and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes.”

She continued, “Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgment or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind. There is always a reason for the way people look/feel, so try to be soft, especially when you don’t know someone or what they’ve been through. Instagram is not real, and we need to look deeper and consciously remind ourselves that each of us are just human beings trying our best.”

Hadid then urged her followers to keep those ideas in mind before taking to the internet to comment on someone that they don’t actually know: “So next time someone wants to write a nasty article to make fun, or a mean comment to get some likes, just remember that,” she said. “If someone wants to talk badly about another person, remove yourself from the conversation. It’s so much cooler to be kind.”

Ariana Grande Michelle Yeoh Birthday Party

Getty Images

The supermodel finished the sweet post by shouting out Grande directly, adding, “Love you guys. And love you, Ari. This is so important. I am very proud of you. It will help so many people. Thank you.”

Related Articles
Bella Hadid 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Bella Hadid Is Getting Candid About Her Health Again
Selena Gomez taking a self with fans
Instagram Fan Accounts Are Getting Deleted and Celebs Are Not Happy
A couple sitting close together in front of a lake and kissing
What Your Mars Sign Can Tell You About Your Sex Life
Model poses with their hands behind their head
Why Learning Your Rising Sign Is a Game-Changer
Person sitting on a dock looking at a body of water with mountains
A Bad Breakup Can Trigger a Mental Health Condition
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande walking together while sucking on lollipops
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's Relationship Validated the Intense Way I Love
Love Is Blind Pod Dating
Maybe We Should Try Pod Dating In Real Life
Person sitting on a bed with a worried expression while another is asleep in bed
Why Couples Fight After Miscarriage and What to Do About It
HUMP DAY: Grieving Divorce/RHOBH
Yes, You Actually Do Need to Grieve a Divorce
Selena Gomez Talks Wanting a Family, Mental Health, and Quitting Instagram
Selena Gomez Talks Wanting a Family, Mental Health, and Quitting Instagram
Celebrities Who Set the Record Straight - LEAD
8 Powerful Celebrities Who Shut Down Tabloid Rumors
Imposter Syndrome About My Mental Illness
How It Feels to Have Imposter Syndrome About a Mental Illness
How Shia Accounts Are Reacting to the Allegations of Abuse
I Run a Shia LaBeouf Fan Account With 35K Followers. Here's What's Next
Person sitting in a chair looking pensive
How to Master the 'No Contact Rule' — the Ultimate Breakup Tool
Woman with long brown hair with her hands to her face looking off into the distance, with a man in the distance looking at her
Everyone Laughed at "Conscious Uncoupling" But It's Still the Best Way to Break Up
Why Bella Hadid Is Doing Dry January for the First Time This Year
Why Bella Hadid Is Done With Drinking