Bella Hadid Is "Very Proud" of Ariana Grande for Speaking Out Against Body-Shamers

Just days after Ariana Grande made a rare appearance on TikTok to set the record straight surrounding “concerns” about her current weight and appearance, Bella Hadid took to her own social media account to praise Grande’s bravery and support her message.

On Wednesday, the supermodel reposted Ariana’s original video to her Instagram account along with a lengthy, heartfelt caption that echoed many of the singer’s sentiments. “You never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically. Disease or depression. Grief or heartache,” wrote Hadid, who has been open about her own struggles with mental health wellness throughout her career. “You just don’t, and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes.”

She continued, “Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgment or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind. There is always a reason for the way people look/feel, so try to be soft, especially when you don’t know someone or what they’ve been through. Instagram is not real, and we need to look deeper and consciously remind ourselves that each of us are just human beings trying our best.”

Hadid then urged her followers to keep those ideas in mind before taking to the internet to comment on someone that they don’t actually know: “So next time someone wants to write a nasty article to make fun, or a mean comment to get some likes, just remember that,” she said. “If someone wants to talk badly about another person, remove yourself from the conversation. It’s so much cooler to be kind.”

The supermodel finished the sweet post by shouting out Grande directly, adding, “Love you guys. And love you, Ari. This is so important. I am very proud of you. It will help so many people. Thank you.”