Bella Hadid's Plunging Gold Gown Gave Old Hollywood Glamour With a Sexy Twist

And it totally worked.

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on October 18, 2022 @ 11:28AM
Bella Hadid may very well be a modern-day icon in the making, but for her latest appearance, she threw it all the way back to Old Hollywood by channeling the era’s glamour with one super sexy twist.

While walking the carpet at the God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards in New York City on Monday night, the supermodel positively shimmered in a gorgeous gold gown compliments of Michael Kors’s Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection. Although the dress’s glittery gold fabric, ruched stomach detail, long sleeves, and mid-calf length had all the makings of a perfect Old Hollywood tribute, its daring neckline — which plunged down to Bella’s midriff — added an element of contemporary flair.

Sky-high, gladiator-style gold heels and statement-making diamond drop earrings accessorized Hadid’s look, and she wore her hair slicked into a bun complete with a deep side part. Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, was also in attendance at the event and matched her daughter in a mock neck tan catsuit paired with a matching coat and oversized belt.

Bella’s appearance came just hours after revealing her newest business venture on social media: serving as the face of Swarovski's holiday campaign. In one of the campaign’s images, which the model was sure to post to her Instagram feed, Hadid wore nothing but a dazzling crystal corset, stacks of necklaces, and a curly green bow headband. In others, she sported a bubblegum-pink catsuit that featured a gigantic bow detail and a chest-baring slit. “@swarovski shot by @mertalas & @macpiggott,” she simply captioned the post.

