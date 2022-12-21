Celebrity Bella Hadid Bella Hadid Paired the Lowest-Rise Denim Skirt With Knee-High Boots Winter layering, but make it cool. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 21, 2022 @ 09:32AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Bella Hadid Instagram Bella Hadid may have just dyed her hair honey-blonde, but that doesn’t mean she plans to stop sporting the same cool-girl style we’ve come to know and love — and she’s got the OOTD to prove it. On Tuesday, the supermodel shared a series of photos with her 56.6 million Instagram followers detailing a night spent celebrating sister Gigi Hadid’s new Guest In Residence store opening in Aspen, Colorado. In the first slide, Bella gave the world a lesson in winter layering by posing in the lowest-rise denim skirt, which fell past her knees, paired with a plunging olive green blouse, green-sherpa-lined leather jacket, and a multicolored scarf. Adding even more warmth to the ‘fit, Hadid wore a pair of black leggings and white knee-high socks underneath the skirt, and she finished the look off with black knee-high boots covered in silver buckles. Knowing that any outfit is only as good as its accessories, the model elevated the evening ensemble with a pair of black leather gloves, brown shield-style sunglasses, and an oversized silver and turquoise pendant necklace. She wore her newly-blonde hair in soft waves parted down the middle, and she opted for a no-makeup makeup look complete with a glossy pink lip. For her part, Gigi looked equally as cozy in a black leather trench coat and brown scarf layered over a matching brown turtleneck. “I am so proud of my sister @gigihadid for opening her new @guestinresidence store in Aspen. 413 E Hyman !!!She works so hard and the product speaks for itself ! It’s sooo Gigi!!!” Bella captioned the post. “Thank You Jelly for having a little non-alc Mulled Wine @kineuphorics bar to add a little euphoria to the night!! I love you!”