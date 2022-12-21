Bella Hadid Paired the Lowest-Rise Denim Skirt With Knee-High Boots

Bella Hadid may have just dyed her hair honey-blonde, but that doesn’t mean she plans to stop sporting the same cool-girl style we’ve come to know and love — and she’s got the OOTD to prove it.

On Tuesday, the supermodel shared a series of photos with her 56.6 million Instagram followers detailing a night spent celebrating sister Gigi Hadid’s new Guest In Residence store opening in Aspen, Colorado. In the first slide, Bella gave the world a lesson in winter layering by posing in the lowest-rise denim skirt, which fell past her knees, paired with a plunging olive green blouse, green-sherpa-lined leather jacket, and a multicolored scarf. Adding even more warmth to the ‘fit, Hadid wore a pair of black leggings and white knee-high socks underneath the skirt, and she finished the look off with black knee-high boots covered in silver buckles.

Knowing that any outfit is only as good as its accessories, the model elevated the evening ensemble with a pair of black leather gloves, brown shield-style sunglasses, and an oversized silver and turquoise pendant necklace. She wore her newly-blonde hair in soft waves parted down the middle, and she opted for a no-makeup makeup look complete with a glossy pink lip.

For her part, Gigi looked equally as cozy in a black leather trench coat and brown scarf layered over a matching brown turtleneck.

“I am so proud of my sister @gigihadid for opening her new @guestinresidence store in Aspen. 413 E Hyman !!!She works so hard and the product speaks for itself ! It’s sooo Gigi!!!” Bella captioned the post. “Thank You Jelly for having a little non-alc Mulled Wine @kineuphorics bar to add a little euphoria to the night!! I love you!”

