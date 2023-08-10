Bella Hadid Marked Her Return to Modeling in an Open Front-Tie Top

“First day back on set in 5 months!"

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Published on August 10, 2023
Bella Hadid Kim Euphorics
Photo:

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

After five months of taking a break from the spotlight amidst her undergoing treatment for Lyme disease, Bella Hadid is officially back in the makeup chair, announcing her return to set in the most stylish way possible.

On Wednesday, the supermodel shared a behind-the-scenes look at her “first day back on set in 5 months!” with her 8.5 million followers on TikTok. Wearing a white camisole top with lace trim and a tie-front, Bella paired the itty-bitty lingerie top with coordinating drawstring hot pants. As for her glam, she styled her long dark brunette hair with a middle part and beach-y waves, and finished off her bronzy glow with shimmery eye shadow, feathered lashes, and matte pink lipstick.

In the post, Bella smized at the camera and lip-synched to the lyrics of Dave and Central Cee’s song “Sprinter" while spinning around in her chair. She followed up that video with a second TikTok of her and the glam squad attempting to sing “Part of Your World” from Disney's The Little Mermaid. But according to Bella’s caption, “SOME people did NOT study their lines prior to rehearsal,” as they butcher and stumble across the lyrics.

Bella Hadid Lyme Disease

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Earlier this week, Bella opened up about her “painful” ongoing battle with Lyme disease, sharing that she’s “okay” after “100+ days of treatment and almost 15 years of invisible suffering,” and that fans "do not have to worry" about her.

In 2012, Bella was diagnosed with Lyme disease along with her brother Anwar and mother Yolanda. On Sunday morning, she gave her fans an update on her health with a series of medical snaps from her journey, writing, "The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼. Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this."

She continued, "Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever."

