Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman Have Been Broken Up For Months

"The relationship ultimately ran its course."

Published on July 19, 2023 @ 05:58PM
Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman have called it quits, and according to a source close to the pair, it's been over for a while.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the two quietly split up in the spring when the relationship had "run its course." "They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things," they shared. "Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame."

Hadid has also recently taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on her health, which caused speculation, but the source denied tabloid rumors that the model was in rehab.

"Bella is taking some much deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease," they explained. "She is not in rehab and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Her split from Marc was amicable and she is always someone who takes care of herself and has been very open about it."

The two officially confirmed their relationship back in 2021 and while they had been spotted at several public appearances together, they kept their romance relatively private. According to ET, another source told the outlet last year that Kalman had been planning to propose.

