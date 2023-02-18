Bella Hadid Paired the Lowest-Rise Lime Green Pants With Three Layered Zip-Up Jackets

When it comes to layering, more is always more — at least according to Bella Hadid. Take, for example, the calf-length denim skirt she threw over a pair of leggings and knee-high socks while in Aspen, or the checkered miniskirt she wore on top of matching pants during an impromptu errand run. Her latest layered look? A true model-off-duty uniform that included not one, not two, but three (!) zip-up jackets (and an undershirt for good measure).

On Friday, Hadid detailed the warm ensemble in question with one of her signature (captionless) Instagram photo dumps. In the post’s first slide, the model posed backstage — likely during New York Fashion Week — in a green, two-toned Marc Jacobs hoodie layered over a lime green About You zip-up jacket and a white and red undershirt. She paired the top(s) with matching low-rise, lime green jeans (secured with a brown belt) and completed the look by sporting black under-eye patches.

In a later slide, Bella added yet another jacket to her outfit: a slouchy army green leather zip-up complete with dark brown patches and piping. She wore her highlighted brunette hair down, save for a face-framing section pulled back and out of her face, and she kept her glam to a minimum.

While the pictures may have been from the thick of New York Fashion Week, Bella shared the post just days after she took a break from the city’s hustle and bustle to spend some time reconnecting with nature. On Wednesday, the model shared a series of photos showcasing a quick visit to a horse ranch, which included practicing jumps, drinking her beverage line, Kin Euphorics, and hanging out with friends.