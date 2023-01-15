Bella Hadid Just Wore a Bikini That Will Never Go Out of Style

It's a swimwear staple.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Updated on January 15, 2023 @ 11:09AM
Bella Hadid is beating the winter blues one bikini at a time. 

While the majority of us are braving the cold, Bella is frolicking around the sunny beaches of the Cayman Islands in a new bathing suit for each day of the week — and her latest two-piece is one that she can easily wear on repeat.

On Saturday, the supermodel shared yet another slideshow of throwback bikini photos to her Instagram feed, this time, timestamped "01/03/23." In the carousel of snapshots and slow-motion videos, Bella modeled a little black swimsuit, consisting of flossy string bottoms embellished with tiny white seashells at the waist and a classic balconette top. She hit the beach barefoot, and accessorized with a gold chain necklace, teardrop-shaped earrings, and a black headband that secured back her honey-blonde hair styled in multiple braids. 

On her first vacation of the year, Bella left behind New York's freezing temperatures for a tropical paradise filled with sun, sand, and tons of bikinis. But aside from showing off her collection of itty-bitty swimsuits — which have included everything from a floral Dior two-piece with delicate ruffle detailing to a white one that highlighted her fresh tan — Bella has seemingly enjoyed what the island has to offer during her trip with friends and her art gallerist boyfriend Marc Kalman. Not only did she go jet-skiing and snorkeling, but she also took in the sights while catching up on her reading and cruising around in a convertible.

