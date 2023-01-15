Celebrity Bella Hadid Bella Hadid Just Wore a Bikini That Will Never Go Out of Style It's a swimwear staple. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on January 15, 2023 @ 11:09AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Bella Hadid Instagram Bella Hadid is beating the winter blues one bikini at a time. While the majority of us are braving the cold, Bella is frolicking around the sunny beaches of the Cayman Islands in a new bathing suit for each day of the week — and her latest two-piece is one that she can easily wear on repeat. On Saturday, the supermodel shared yet another slideshow of throwback bikini photos to her Instagram feed, this time, timestamped "01/03/23." In the carousel of snapshots and slow-motion videos, Bella modeled a little black swimsuit, consisting of flossy string bottoms embellished with tiny white seashells at the waist and a classic balconette top. She hit the beach barefoot, and accessorized with a gold chain necklace, teardrop-shaped earrings, and a black headband that secured back her honey-blonde hair styled in multiple braids. Bella Hadid's Tiny Dior Bikini Has the Most Delicate Ruffled Detail On her first vacation of the year, Bella left behind New York's freezing temperatures for a tropical paradise filled with sun, sand, and tons of bikinis. But aside from showing off her collection of itty-bitty swimsuits — which have included everything from a floral Dior two-piece with delicate ruffle detailing to a white one that highlighted her fresh tan — Bella has seemingly enjoyed what the island has to offer during her trip with friends and her art gallerist boyfriend Marc Kalman. Not only did she go jet-skiing and snorkeling, but she also took in the sights while catching up on her reading and cruising around in a convertible.