Bella Hadid's Leather Date Night Top Couldn't Have Plunged Any Deeper

Bella Hadid is no rookie when it comes to date night dressing, whether she’s sporting an insane cutout top or an angelic white sundress. And while she may be used to mixing and matching, the supermodel’s latest rendezvous look focused on one texture and one texture only: all-leather everything.

On Wednesday, Hadid donned the edgy ensemble while stepping out with boyfriend Marc Kalman in between shows during Paris Fashion Week. Looking as hot as ever (literally), the model wore a burgundy leather halter top — which featured flame details, red paneling, and a plunging boob-baring V-neck — paired with a boxy black leather blazer and skintight black leather pants with red stitching.

Continuing with the theme, Bella slipped into a pair of black leather knee-high boots and accessorized with a rectangular leopard handbag, a headband, and gold drop earrings. She kept her makeup simple with a nonchalant glam look and let her dark hair fall below her shoulders in subtle waves.

For his part, Kalman looked equally as stylish (albeit a bit more casual) for the occasion, wearing a red-and-black graphic long-sleeve shirt, black trousers, and black shoes.

The outing comes amid a massive busy season for the model, who walked in a variety of New York Fashion Week shows before jetting off to walk in shows in Milan, London, and now, Paris. In fact just one day prior to her Paris arrival, Bella was photographed fresh off of Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway in London wearing a look that screamed ‘90s spy movie. Further showcasing her affinity for leather, Hadid sported a long black leather trench coat layered over a white button-down and a silk tie.