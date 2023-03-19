Bella Hadid Declared It's Strappy Sandal Season in a Pair of Dizzyingly Lace-Up Heels

With spring right around the corner (two days!), Bella Hadid is already getting a head start with her wardrobe. Last night, the supermodel attended the grand opening of Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas alongside her Kin Euphorics co-founder, Jen Batchelor, wearing a shoe that singlehandedly signaled the season.



On her feet were a pair of black strappy sandals that wrapped around her ankles and up her calves so many times, it made us dizzy. The lace-up pumps featured a barely-there strap above her toes and a skinny stiletto heel, and Bella accessorized them with drop-waist dress in a vibrant shade of red. Fluttery long sleeves, a boatneck neckline, and a belt buckle fastened to one side were the defining details of Bella's party dress.



She painted her nails a matching crimson color and wore her dark brunette hair down in crimped curls with a side bang. Bella finished off her glam with a dramatic smoky eye, contoured cheeks, and a soft pink lip.

Bella Hadid joined the non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics in 2021, and the decision to do so, the model says, was a "no-brainer."

"I was already a fan of the product and the moment I met Jen it was an immediate soul connection. Her deep understanding of the human body and mind coupled with her scientific knowledge and business acumen blew me away," she told Forbes. "Taking a holistic approach to wellness has always been paramount to me and I truly believe in Kin and each and every one of our products. I’ve experienced the shift they can have on you firsthand and want to be able to bring that to goodness to everyone."