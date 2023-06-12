Bella Hadid's Kin Euphorics Now Has Affirmation-Forward Merch

Her new fashion collab with Mayfair Group puts mental health first.

By
Ondine Jean-Baptiste
ondine
Ondine Jean-Baptiste

Published on June 12, 2023 @ 02:35PM
Bella Hadid Kin Euphorics Story
Mental Health Awareness Month may have just ended, but Bella Hadid is always thinking about ways to feel (and be) better all year round. Through her line of feel-good non-alcoholic beverages Kin Euphorics, the supermodel and wellness advocate partnered with apparel line The Mayfair Group to promote mental wellbeing with “Angels on Speed Dial,” one of the coziest collabs out on the market right now. 

Bella Hadid Kin Euphorics Story

Adaptogens and comfy sweats are no substitute for professional help, but this cozy combo is the perfect therapy dupe for days when you need a little something extra to get you through your day. Mayfair Group’s founder Sam Abrahart and Hadid co-designed the cream-colored crewneck to have a worn-in vintage feel, and the material is super soft to the touch. The faux tattoo detailing on the sleeve evokes an edgier vibe than most of the loungewear in your closet, even if the text on the front says “Be someone’s angel today.” 

“I’m really fortunate to have an incredible support system around me,” Bella exclusively tells InStyle about the “angels” in her own life. “I have both my family and my chosen family of friends and collaborators who are never more than a phone call away.” 

And thus, the idea for the phone number on the sweatshirt was born. Emblazoned on the back of the crewneck is a real number where Bella Hadid’s own saccharine voice prompts you to “listen closely to which affirmation you need most.” 

“The affirmations we created came straight from my heart,” she shares. “I hope they inspire you to spread kindness and be someone’s angel today.”  

Known for its honest and tongue-in-cheek graphics, The Mayfair Group developed a following on social media by centering conversations about wellness with its community. With almost half a million Instagram followers, Abrahart has brought the messaging IRL with totes, T-shirts, and more comfy leisurewear.

“Between both Mayfair and Kin, our brands have so much synergy and are led with the same intention of impact, wellness and helping people feel seen and understood,” said Abrahart. ”From the beginning, both teams aligned on the same idea of promoting human connection through our ability to evoke important conversations and create safe spaces for our communities. We believe that you can leave the world better than you found it.”

Of course, wellness and relaxation go hand in hand. So what are Bella’s plans for unwinding this summer? “ [Soaking] up the sun, maybe go on a horseback ride or two, sip on a Kin and cook a delicious meal with friends.” Sounds pretty heavenly.

The limited edition Mayfair Group x Kin Euphorics line is out now on kineuphorics.com and themayfairgroupllc.com.

