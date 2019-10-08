The Comfy Sneakers Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber Wore All Fashion Month Are $55 at Nordstrom

Image zoom Robino Salvatore/GC Images, Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The four-week whirlwind that is fashion month has officially wrapped up, leaving us in its wake to swoon over the straight-off-the-runway trends we can anticipate in the months to come. But thanks to fashion’s designated cool-girls, the sartorial musing usually reserved for the catwalk has found its place on the sidewalk — making it easier than ever to recreate these high-fashion looks.

Case in point: Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber’s expertly curated off-duty style we’ve been stanning from New York to London and Milan to Paris over the last month. Of course, all that trekking back and forth between shows, parties, and flights is sure to require comfortable shoes, and it seems the models share the same affinity towards the classic Converse Chuck Taylor high-top sneakers as their footwear of choice.

Image zoom Pierre Suu/Getty Images(2), Darren Gerrish/Getty Images

Bella has been seen sporting her black high-top Converse on more than one occasion throughout the month of September, first pairing them with high-waisted trousers and a sheer blouse for the airport, and then later with a monochromatic leather street-style look. It’s safe to say the sneaker is one of Kaia’s favorites, too, as she’s been spotted wearing her Chuck Taylors with everything from a trendy blazer and denim pairing to an outfit of comfortable dressed-down basics.

For over a century, Converse has been making the canvas high-tops that have proven to be a timeless staple in the wardrobes of celebrities and shoppers alike, thanks to their versatility and comfort. Really, you can pair them with pretty much anything, and it just works. Plus, with stars like Katie Holmes, Alexa Chung, and fashion’s it-girls as part of its cult following, the classic sneakers (with humble roots) don’t seem to be going anywhere soon.

The best part? You can snag the model-approved sneaker — that can be paired with floral frocks, coordinating suits, and everything in between — at Nordstrom for just $55.

Image zoom Courtesy

