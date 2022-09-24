Bella Hadid Just Took the Plunging Neckline to the Point of No Return

The cowl neck will never be the same.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 24, 2022 @ 11:19AM
Bella Hadid
Photo:

Splash News

Bella Hadid's entire wardrobe is essentially made up of sartorial extremes — from low-rise skirts, pants, and any other bottom imaginable to a bra top so tiny, it was more like nipple pasties. And her latest outfit? It took the plunging neckline to the point of no return. 

On Friday night, the supermodel attended the Versace fashion show afterparty in Milan, and for the occasion, she went braless in a slinky black gown with a cowl neck that extended past her ribcage and hit just above her belly button. The edgy look was met with even edgier accessories — including a giant studded belt secured below her hips, a matching shoulder bag with grommet detailing, and pointed-toe black booties. 

Bella painted her nails black, and she finished off her goth-glam outfit with a pair of nighttime sunglasses that were embellished with crystal peace signs on each side. Meanwhile, her hair was worn down and straight with a super sleek middle part. 

After a busy fashion week in New York, Bella hit the ground running in Milan. In addition to plenty of street style moments, the model walked the Versace show dressed as an '80s bride in a purple gown with a matching sheer veil and fingerless gloves, and after that, she made an appearance on the Jil Sander runway wearing a beaded fringe skirt and white sneakers. 

Bella Hadid

Getty
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best White Tank Tops
The 10 Best White Tank Tops to Layer With Everything in 2022
Bella Hadid Wore Nipple Pasties and Stockings to the 2022 Met Gala After-Party
Bella Hadid Wore Nipple Pasties and Sheer Stockings to the 2022 Met Gala After-Party
Bella Hadid Polka Dot Jumpsuit
Bella Hadid Does French Girl Style in Sultry Polka-Dot Separates
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore Her Sweater Wrong, and Now We Want to Wear Our Sweaters Wrong
bella hadid cannes film festival
Bella Hadid Paired the Most Controversial Shorts With a Strapless Cut-Out Swimsuit
Zoe Kravitz Backless Gown 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party
Zoë Kravitz Wore a Backless Dress That Scooped Down Daringly Low at the Oscar After-Party
Kim Kardashian Balenciaga Swimsuit 2022 Paris
Kim Kardashian Just Wore a Swimsuit Over Her Signature Pant Boots
Jennifer Lopez - Most Naked Looks
19 Times Jennifer Lopez Was Nearly Naked on the Red Carpet
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Walked the Runway in Not One, but Two Dresses With Boob Cutouts
Lily James Long Straight Hair Pink Dress 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Lily James Looks Completely Unrecognizable with Bleached Brows and Black Hair
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Wore the Shortest, Sheerest Dress Imaginable on the Runway
dua lipa pink catsuit on stage
Dua Lipa Went Braless and Wore the Most Controversial Pants Trend in Her Latest Photo Dump
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Unbuttoned Blouse with a Cutout Skirt
Bella Hadid Burberry Fashion Dinner Corset
Bella Hadid's Latest Outfit Revealed the Corset's Casual Side
Lily James Sequined Gown 2022 Prince's Trust Gala
Lily James's Strapless Dress Had a Bedazzled Bodice With a Keyhole Cutout
kendall jenner met gala after party
Kendall Jenner's Sheer Met Gala After-Party Look Showed Off Matching Rose Gold Lingerie