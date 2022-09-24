Bella Hadid Just Took the Plunging Neckline to the Point of No Return

Bella Hadid's entire wardrobe is essentially made up of sartorial extremes — from low-rise skirts, pants, and any other bottom imaginable to a bra top so tiny, it was more like nipple pasties. And her latest outfit? It took the plunging neckline to the point of no return.

On Friday night, the supermodel attended the Versace fashion show afterparty in Milan, and for the occasion, she went braless in a slinky black gown with a cowl neck that extended past her ribcage and hit just above her belly button. The edgy look was met with even edgier accessories — including a giant studded belt secured below her hips, a matching shoulder bag with grommet detailing, and pointed-toe black booties.

Bella painted her nails black, and she finished off her goth-glam outfit with a pair of nighttime sunglasses that were embellished with crystal peace signs on each side. Meanwhile, her hair was worn down and straight with a super sleek middle part.

After a busy fashion week in New York, Bella hit the ground running in Milan. In addition to plenty of street style moments, the model walked the Versace show dressed as an '80s bride in a purple gown with a matching sheer veil and fingerless gloves, and after that, she made an appearance on the Jil Sander runway wearing a beaded fringe skirt and white sneakers.