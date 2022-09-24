Celebrity Bella Hadid Just Took the Plunging Neckline to the Point of No Return The cowl neck will never be the same. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 24, 2022 @ 11:19AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Splash News Bella Hadid's entire wardrobe is essentially made up of sartorial extremes — from low-rise skirts, pants, and any other bottom imaginable to a bra top so tiny, it was more like nipple pasties. And her latest outfit? It took the plunging neckline to the point of no return. On Friday night, the supermodel attended the Versace fashion show afterparty in Milan, and for the occasion, she went braless in a slinky black gown with a cowl neck that extended past her ribcage and hit just above her belly button. The edgy look was met with even edgier accessories — including a giant studded belt secured below her hips, a matching shoulder bag with grommet detailing, and pointed-toe black booties. Bella painted her nails black, and she finished off her goth-glam outfit with a pair of nighttime sunglasses that were embellished with crystal peace signs on each side. Meanwhile, her hair was worn down and straight with a super sleek middle part. Bella Hadid Paired the Most Controversial Shorts With Every It Girl’s Favorite Fall Boot After a busy fashion week in New York, Bella hit the ground running in Milan. In addition to plenty of street style moments, the model walked the Versace show dressed as an '80s bride in a purple gown with a matching sheer veil and fingerless gloves, and after that, she made an appearance on the Jil Sander runway wearing a beaded fringe skirt and white sneakers. Getty Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit