Bella Hadid's Hip Cutouts Gave Black Work Pants a Super-Sexy Twist

If black dress pants are part of your officewear rotation (and they probably are), adding a little bit of sparkle can be just the thing to give them a bit more razzle-dazzle. But Bella Hadid took it one step further on the Stella McCartney runway while modeling the superstar designer's latest collection. For her turn on the catwalk, Hadid's outfit combined a very demure and sedate vest with coordinating pants, only instead of being a humdrum workwear workhorse, her pants included floral-inspired rhinestone-encrusted cutouts on each hip.

The super-low rise pants were just one more example of fashion's swing towards more '00s silhouettes, as was the more straight-leg fit, which was somewhere between everyone's favorite wide-leg shape and the constantly maligned skinny cut. Bella's runway look also included a black clutch bag (not actual leather, of course) and open-toed sandals.

Hadid has been busy this season. Not only did she take part in one of the most viral moments in all of Fashion Month when she had a dress spraypainted on her bare body at the Coperni fashion show, she also lended her signature walk to labels like Burberry, Thom Browne, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy, and Vivienne Westwood. For anyone not keeping up, she's documented many of shows on her Instagram feed and offered up behind-the-scenes looks at everything from her time in the makeup chair to sweet moments with her fellow model BFFs (including her sister, Gigi).

