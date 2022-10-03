Bella Hadid's Hip Cutouts Gave Black Work Pants a Super-Sexy Twist

Not exactly office appropriate.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 @ 10:12AM
Bella Hadid
Photo:

Getty Images

If black dress pants are part of your officewear rotation (and they probably are), adding a little bit of sparkle can be just the thing to give them a bit more razzle-dazzle. But Bella Hadid took it one step further on the Stella McCartney runway while modeling the superstar designer's latest collection. For her turn on the catwalk, Hadid's outfit combined a very demure and sedate vest with coordinating pants, only instead of being a humdrum workwear workhorse, her pants included floral-inspired rhinestone-encrusted cutouts on each hip.

The super-low rise pants were just one more example of fashion's swing towards more '00s silhouettes, as was the more straight-leg fit, which was somewhere between everyone's favorite wide-leg shape and the constantly maligned skinny cut. Bella's runway look also included a black clutch bag (not actual leather, of course) and open-toed sandals.

Hadid has been busy this season. Not only did she take part in one of the most viral moments in all of Fashion Month when she had a dress spraypainted on her bare body at the Coperni fashion show, she also lended her signature walk to labels like Burberry, Thom Browne, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy, and Vivienne Westwood. For anyone not keeping up, she's documented many of shows on her Instagram feed and offered up behind-the-scenes looks at everything from her time in the makeup chair to sweet moments with her fellow model BFFs (including her sister, Gigi). 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bella Hadid Burberry Show London Black Leather Trench Coat
Bella Hadid's Leather Trench and Tie Moment Screamed '90s Spy Movie
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Leather Date Night Top Couldn't Have Plunged Any Deeper
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Took the Plunging Neckline to the Point of No Return
Bella Hadid Jorts
Bella Hadid Stepped Out in a Remixed Version of Jorts
The New Professionalism
Workwear Has Completely Changed Again
Jeans for Curvy Figures
Shop The 7 Best Jeans for Curvy Figures of 2022 That Won't Gap
15 Black Work Pants That Will Elevate Your Back-to-Office Wardrobe
15 Black Work Pants That Will Elevate Your Back-to-Office Wardrobe
Work Outfits
Dressing for the Office Is Confusing, So We Asked Stylists for Their Best Outfit Ideas
Slacks Are Coming Back
Celebs and Supermodels Are Making This Stale Fashion Staple Cool Again
Best-overalls-tout
The 10 Best Overalls for Every Body and Budget
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore a Wedding Dress With Sneakers On the Runway
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid's Floral Bodysuit Featured a Built-In Bustier
Clean Girl Aesthetic
How to Channel the Clean Girl Aesthetic, According to Fashion Influencers Who Have Already Nailed the Trend
'it' bags of 2022
Out of Hundreds of New Releases, These Are the 8 Biggest 'It' Bags of 2022 So Far
Black Pants
So, We're Back to Wearing Black Dress Pants Everywhere, Huh?
I Guess Random Arm Warmers Are Back
I Guess Random Arm Warmers Are Back