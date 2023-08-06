Bella Hadid Gave a Rare Health Update Amid Her "Painful" Lyme Disease Battle

Bella Hadid is putting her health first amid her ongoing battle with Lyme disease.

Noticeably missing from the spotlight for months now, the supermodel has been on medical leave while undergoing treatment, but she just made a brief return to give fans an update on her health. On Sunday morning, Bella, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease along with her brother Anwar and mother Yolanda back in 2012, offered her 59.3 million followers a glimpse at what she's been up to during her time away.

"The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼," Hadid started off the caption of a slideshow of medical snaps on Instagram. "Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this."

She continued, "Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever."



Bella went on to assure fans that she's "okay," adding that they "do not have to worry" about her.

Bella Hadid Instagram

"I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life, this 100+ days of treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, for the first time ever," Bella explained, revealing that as "painful" as it was, "the outcome was the most enlightening experience."

Bella concluded her message by thanking her medical team, as well as her supporters and agents for their understanding, telling them: "I'll be back when I'm ready. I miss you all so much. I love you all so much."

Meanwhile, in a follow-up post, Bella also gave a special shoutout to her dog Glizzy P. Beans "for never leaving my side not for one second" during her treatment.