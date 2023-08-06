Bella Hadid Gave a Rare Health Update Amid Her "Painful" Lyme Disease Battle

“I’ll be back when I’m ready."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 6, 2023 @ 12:01PM
Bella Hadid
Photo:

Bella Hadid Instagram

Bella Hadid is putting her health first amid her ongoing battle with Lyme disease.

Noticeably missing from the spotlight for months now, the supermodel has been on medical leave while undergoing treatment, but she just made a brief return to give fans an update on her health.  On Sunday morning, Bella, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease along with her brother Anwar and mother Yolanda back in 2012, offered her 59.3 million followers a glimpse at what she's been up to during her time away.

"The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼," Hadid started off the caption of a slideshow of medical snaps on Instagram. "Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this."

She continued, "Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever."

Bella went on to assure fans that she's "okay," adding that they "do not have to worry" about her. 

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Instagram

"I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life, this 100+ days of treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, for the first time ever," Bella explained, revealing that as "painful" as it was, "the outcome was the most enlightening experience." 

Bella concluded her message by thanking her medical team, as well as her supporters and agents for their understanding, telling them: "I'll be back when I'm ready. I miss you all so much. I love you all so much."

Meanwhile, in a follow-up post, Bella also gave a special shoutout to her dog Glizzy P. Beans "for never leaving my side not for one second" during her treatment.  

Related Articles
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Paired Her Plunging Corset Top With a High-Slit Denim Maxi Skirt
Christina Aguilera Instagram
Uh Oh, Christina Aguilera Is Bringing Back Super-Skinny Scarves
If You Wear Uncomfortable Shoes, You Need This $37 Unusual Hack Shoppers Call "Heaven" for Sore, Tired Feet
I Rely on This Unsexy Style Hack for Easing Foot Pain When Wearing Tight, Uncomfortable Shoes
inger Celine Dion arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Beauty and the Beast'inger Celine Dion arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Beauty and the Beast'
Céline Dion’s Sister Just Shared an Update on the Singer’s Ongoing Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Upside-Down Bikini Trend Alive and Well With Her Latest Swimsuit Snap
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives to ABC's "Good Morning America" in Times Square
Sarah Jessica Parker Says She’s Not “Delusional” About the Realities of Aging
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired $92 Ombré Leggings With a Rare $200K Birkin
Lindsay Lohan visits "The Drew Barrymore Show"
Of Course Lindsay Lohan Quoted ‘Mean Girls’ in Her Latest Postpartum Update
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Corseted Floral Dress for National Spritz Day
Sarah Michelle Gellar IG
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore a Plunging White Puff-Sleeved One-Piece
Beyonce "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium
Madonna Shared a Rare Photo of Beyoncé With Daughter Rumi After Her Renaissance Tour Tribute
Keke Palmer Black Gown at 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards
Keke Palmer Just Got Really Real About Postpartum Weight Loss
Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley Fans Can Get a Rare Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her SummerSlam Glam
Gigi Hadid Horse Khai
Gigi Hadid Passed the Horse Girl Torch to Khai During the Sweetest Mommy-Daughter Summer Date
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Latest Mermaid Photos Remix Ariel's Iconic Shipwreck Dress
gigi hadid alana marielle instagram toga party
Gigi Hadid’s Take on Toga Dressing Included Breezy Hip- and Belly Button-Baring Cutouts