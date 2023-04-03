Bella Hadid Is Getting Candid About Her Health Again

Bella Hadid is getting candid about her health — and issues she's currently dealing with. Over the weekend, the model shared a TikTok that captured her filming her face from different angles before gingerly touching an inflamed area under one of her eyes.

"Tooth update," she captioned the clip from Saturday. "There was a low-grade infection underneath the tooth, NEXT to the tooth I thought was suffering (she's good) which is the one I got a root canal on a year ago. It continued to spread down, causing a low grade infection in my jaw. I have felt in my heart for months that I needed this tooth out, to heal the rest, and if not, it was going to take me out!"

Hadid went on to explain how this infection has affected her ongoing battle with Lyme disease, something she has been open about in the past. "Please listen to your bodies my friends please!!!" she continued. "This made my Lyme flare up, which means the Lyme is attacking the places that are suffering ie tooth, jaw, guy, brain, spine, bones etc oh, and the entire nervous system."

Along with her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and brother Anwar, Bella was diagnosed with Lyme back in 2012. Now, she says any kind of physical or mental change can trigger a relapse. "Any minor trauma to the body whether it's physically or mentally can cause Lyme to flare up," the caption read. "My jaw has been so inflamed, and would flare up/inflame randomly when I was/am overly stressed or over working. Some days it's okay! And some days are difficult. But when my jaw/nerves started to hurt on an aggressive level; it just went 0-100. And now we're here!"

Getty Images

The model reassured her fans that she is doing well and has good and bad days. "I am okay though," she continued. "I feel better when I'm riding. (And after starting 2 rounds of antibiotics) (that in itself is a wild ride) I think my horses just really take my mind off the pain."

She concluded the post saying she was getting the problematic tooth extracted on Sunday. "Going to heal that infection!" she said. "I've never been so excited to go to the dentist..thank you for checking in on me I see you all!! wish me luck!!!"

She returned to the app the next day with a follow-up post about the side effects that have come along with the infection and her Lyme disease. "most of pictures/selfies look like this on a normal basis when I'm flaring up. (When I'm working a lot, FW, stress etc (aka always) my skin changes color, I break out randomly, I get (what feels like) leisions [sic], lethargy, chronic anxiety, zero motivation or purpose, leaky gut, adrenals, depressed."

In the comments section, she explained that the video was taken before the procedure. "SHES GONE!!!!! TIME TO HEAL LETS GO MY ANGELS!!"

Bella has previously been open about how the diagnosis has likely led to her struggles with mental health. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Hadid said she would wake up every morning with anxiety and in tears.

"For three years while I was working, I would wake up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone," she told the publication. "I wouldn't show anybody that. I would go to work, cry at lunch in my little greenroom, finish my day, go to whatever random little hotel I was in for the night, cry again, wake up in the morning, and do the same thing."