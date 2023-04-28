Bella Hadid's Glamorous Gold Bustier Corset Came With an Attached Hood

The best kind of two-for-one.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 @ 12:48PM
Bella hadid the innocent screening
Photo:

getty images

Whether she’s resurrecting a controversial '90s beauty moment or spearheading the sober-curious movement, Bella Hadid doesn’t just stay on top of trends — she sets them. So, it’s only natural that the model’s photoshoots would be just as fashion-forward as she is, and Vogue Italia more than understood the assignment when dressing Hadid for its futuristic May issue.

On Thursday, just a day after the new cover hit newsstands, Bella shared a pair of captionless behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot with her 58.6 million Instagram followers. In the snap, Hadid stopped for a quick mirror selfie while wearing a strapless gold corset bustier top (complete with pointed cone bra cups) that was attached to a simple black hood. A stack of chunky gold bracelets graced both of her wrists, and she kept her glam simple by pulling her into a slicked-back bun and opting for an iridescent purple eyeshadow look. 

Bella hadid gold corset instagram

Instagram/bella hadid

The supermodel’s post came shortly after Vogue Italia debuted the new issue, which aimed to set trends in more ways than one. Titled “Bella and AI,” the publication wanted to highlight the “fascinating yet complex interaction between human creativity and the machine” (according to the publication’s Instagram) by utilizing artificial intelligence to create all of the shoot’s backgrounds.

Hadid also shared the final shots from her cover shoot — including an image in the same gold top — to her Instagram, writing, “@vogueitalia by the greatest @carlijnjacobs we waited so long to do this story together with @imruh , thank you for waiting It out for me🙏🏽grazie to Vogue Italia team , I adore you all very much!”

Bella was also sure to give a shoutout to her glam team, adding, “Hair and makeup by two of my favorite humans @mustafayanaz & @samvissermakeup.”

Related Articles
Ciara's Sheer Corset Gown Combined So Many Trends We Lost Count
Ciara's Sheer, Underboob-Baring Corset Gown Combined So Many Trends, We Lost Count
Bella Hadid Cannes Film Festival 2022
Bella Hadid Is "Very Proud" of Ariana Grande for Speaking Out Against Body-Shamers
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Added a Glamorous Twist to the Big Pants Trend
Bella Hadid 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Bella Hadid Is Getting Candid About Her Health Again
Toheeb Jimoh
Toheeb Jimoh Is Here to Put a Smile on Your Face
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Denim Bra and Low-Rise Jean Skirt Is Straight Off the Givenchy Runway
Bella Hadid Las Vegas
Bella Hadid Just Revealed She Hasn't Drank Alcohol in Five Months
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Declared It's Strappy Sandal Season in a Pair of Dizzyingly Lace-Up Heels
Bella Hadid lime green layered jackets Instagram
Bella Hadid Paired the Lowest-Rise Lime Green Pants With Three Layered Zip-Up Jackets
Bella Hadid Bucket Hat
Bella Hadid’s Latest Quirky Outfit Included a Chanel Bucket Hat
Bella Hadid instagram chaotic pants
Bella Hadid’s Latest Fashion Week Photo Dump Included the Most Chaotic Pants
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Exemplified Quirky Girl Style in Knee-High Combat Boots and a Pink Knit Beanie
Bella Hadid Thin Eyebrows Instagram Carousel
Bella Hadid Just Resurrected This Controversial '90s Beauty Trend
Bella Hadid blue cardigan
Bella Hadid's Latest Quirky Ensemble Included a Calf-Length Cardigan and Bright Yellow Clogs
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Debuted New Baby Bangs While Wearing a Sheer Crop Top on Instagram
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Wore a Bikini That Will Never Go Out of Style