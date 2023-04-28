Bella Hadid's Glamorous Gold Bustier Corset Came With an Attached Hood

Whether she’s resurrecting a controversial '90s beauty moment or spearheading the sober-curious movement, Bella Hadid doesn’t just stay on top of trends — she sets them. So, it’s only natural that the model’s photoshoots would be just as fashion-forward as she is, and Vogue Italia more than understood the assignment when dressing Hadid for its futuristic May issue.

On Thursday, just a day after the new cover hit newsstands, Bella shared a pair of captionless behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot with her 58.6 million Instagram followers. In the snap, Hadid stopped for a quick mirror selfie while wearing a strapless gold corset bustier top (complete with pointed cone bra cups) that was attached to a simple black hood. A stack of chunky gold bracelets graced both of her wrists, and she kept her glam simple by pulling her into a slicked-back bun and opting for an iridescent purple eyeshadow look.

Instagram/bella hadid

The supermodel’s post came shortly after Vogue Italia debuted the new issue, which aimed to set trends in more ways than one. Titled “Bella and AI,” the publication wanted to highlight the “fascinating yet complex interaction between human creativity and the machine” (according to the publication’s Instagram) by utilizing artificial intelligence to create all of the shoot’s backgrounds.

Hadid also shared the final shots from her cover shoot — including an image in the same gold top — to her Instagram, writing, “@vogueitalia by the greatest @carlijnjacobs we waited so long to do this story together with @imruh , thank you for waiting It out for me🙏🏽grazie to Vogue Italia team , I adore you all very much!”

Bella was also sure to give a shoutout to her glam team, adding, “Hair and makeup by two of my favorite humans @mustafayanaz & @samvissermakeup.”