Bella Hadid’s Latest Fashion Week Photo Dump Included the Most Chaotic Pants

And a topless selfie.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 @ 02:03PM
Bella Hadid instagram chaotic pants
Photo:

Instagram/BELLA HADID

While the rest of the world was busy tuning into Super Bowl LVII over the weekend (Rihanna pregnancy announcement and all), Bella Hadid was hard at work partaking in her own personal Super Bowl: New York Fashion Week.

On Monday, the supermodel gave her 57.4 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at what she’s been up to via photo dump, and (in true Bella fashion) it included more than a few eclectic ensembles. While the post’s first slide showed the star sprawled on the ground in a Barbiecore pink hoodie, black leggings, and matching black leg warmers (tired from a long day of carrying the fashion industry on her back, perhaps?), a later slide detailed the model sporting a quintessential Hadid staple: chaotic pants ... or is it underwear?

In the photo, Bella posed for a mirror selfie wearing a white and green tank top pulled up to reveal the confusing black bottoms in question, which appeared to include a pair of stringy, mid-rise underwear layered under slouchy low-rise pants. Nothing but a single ring accessorized Hadid’s look, and she wore her brown hair down in tousled waves with a middle part.

Elsewhere in the dump, the model enjoyed time with friends, plugged her non-alcoholic beverage line, Kin Euphorics, and posed for a shoot in a plunging white bodysuit. The most jarring photo, however, came at the end of Bella’s roundup, where she laid topless on an ottoman in nothing but high-cut nude underwear while her team helped her put on a pair of skin-tight pink pants.

Related Articles
Bella Hadid is Bringing Back This Middle School Accessory â and It's Only $12 on Amazon
Bella Hadid Keeps Wearing the Hair Accessory You Probably Owned In Middle School, and It’s Only $12 at Amazon
Katie Holmes Ulla Johnson
Katie Holmes Elevated Her All-Black Outfit With a Very Good Coat
Halle Berry
Halle Berry Took a Tumble in a Pair of Sky-High Stilettos
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Big Blazer With No Pants at Jonathan Simkhai
Jennifer Lopez white outfit dance studio
Jennifer Lopez Elevated Athleisure by Pairing Tattered Sweatpants With a Turtleneck
This Supermodel-Approved Winter Trend Is Still Going Strong, and You Can Shop It for Just $12 at Amazon
Earmuffs Are the Supermodel-Approved Trend Taking Over This Winter, and You Can Get a Cozy Pair for Only $12
Lindsay Lohan NYFW
Lindsay Lohan Supported Her Model Siblings From the Front Row at Christian Siriano
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Exemplified Quirky Girl Style in Knee-High Combat Boots and a Pink Knit Beanie
Cardi B 2023 Grammys Presenter Paco Rabanne Silver Dress
Cardi B Paid Homage to Late Designer Paco Rabanne at the Grammys With a See-Through Chainmail Set
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted a Wavy Bob at the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show
Bella Hadid Thin Eyebrows Instagram Carousel
Bella Hadid Just Resurrected This Controversial '90s Beauty Trend
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Paris Fashion Week Outfit Featured an Extreme Plunging Corset
Anne Hathaway in Parisian Chic
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap
Kylie Jenner 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner's Latest Fashion Week Look Included a Gothcore Cut-Out Dress With Giant Buckles
Bella Hadid blue cardigan
Bella Hadid's Latest Quirky Ensemble Included a Calf-Length Cardigan and Bright Yellow Clogs
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But Latex Lingerie Underneath Her Cinderella-Blue Ruffled Coat