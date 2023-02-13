Bella Hadid’s Latest Fashion Week Photo Dump Included the Most Chaotic Pants

While the rest of the world was busy tuning into Super Bowl LVII over the weekend (Rihanna pregnancy announcement and all), Bella Hadid was hard at work partaking in her own personal Super Bowl: New York Fashion Week.

On Monday, the supermodel gave her 57.4 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at what she’s been up to via photo dump, and (in true Bella fashion) it included more than a few eclectic ensembles. While the post’s first slide showed the star sprawled on the ground in a Barbiecore pink hoodie, black leggings, and matching black leg warmers (tired from a long day of carrying the fashion industry on her back, perhaps?), a later slide detailed the model sporting a quintessential Hadid staple: chaotic pants ... or is it underwear?

In the photo, Bella posed for a mirror selfie wearing a white and green tank top pulled up to reveal the confusing black bottoms in question, which appeared to include a pair of stringy, mid-rise underwear layered under slouchy low-rise pants. Nothing but a single ring accessorized Hadid’s look, and she wore her brown hair down in tousled waves with a middle part.

Elsewhere in the dump, the model enjoyed time with friends, plugged her non-alcoholic beverage line, Kin Euphorics, and posed for a shoot in a plunging white bodysuit. The most jarring photo, however, came at the end of Bella’s roundup, where she laid topless on an ottoman in nothing but high-cut nude underwear while her team helped her put on a pair of skin-tight pink pants.