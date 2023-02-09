Bella Hadid Exemplified Quirky Girl Style in Knee-High Combat Boots and a Pink Knit Beanie

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that Bella Hadid has a rather eclectic sense of style. This means that while some of her quirky looks end up getting adopted by the masses almost instantly (see: cargo skirts and naked dresses), a few others may take a bit longer to catch on.

Take, for example, the outfit Hadid wore while heading to dinner at celeb-loved Nobu in New York City on Wednesday night. Although the red gingham wrap dress she sported, which featured a plunging V-neckline and a knee-length hem, didn’t seem too out of the ordinary, she expertly accessorized in the most Bella Hadid way: by adding knee-high, lace-up combat boots, a black leather trench coat, and a Barbiecore-pink knit beanie (complete with a flower appliqué).

The interesting add-ons didn’t stop there — the supermodel also threw on a pair of brown-tinted, Y2K-style sunglasses and carried around a silver, orange, and maroon Florist tote bag. Hadid finished off the look with a simple necklace and a smattering of rings, and she wore her brown hair (which she only recently returned to after trying on a honey-blonde color) down straight.

Bella’s outing came shortly before New York Fashion Week is set to kick off on Feb. 10, where she will likely spend the week gracing runways (much like she did in both Paris and NYC last fall). While we’ll have to wait to see exactly what the model has in store for this year’s shows, it may be hard for her to beat last year’s iconic Coperni moment, where she famously walked the runway in nothing but a white dress made completely out of spray paint and a a G-string thong.