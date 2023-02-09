Bella Hadid Exemplified Quirky Girl Style in Knee-High Combat Boots and a Pink Knit Beanie

An outfit only Bella could pull off.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 @ 11:42AM
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid. Photo:

Splash News

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that Bella Hadid has a rather eclectic sense of style. This means that while some of her quirky looks end up getting adopted by the masses almost instantly (see: cargo skirts and naked dresses), a few others may take a bit longer to catch on.

Take, for example, the outfit Hadid wore while heading to dinner at celeb-loved Nobu in New York City on Wednesday night. Although the red gingham wrap dress she sported, which featured a plunging V-neckline and a knee-length hem, didn’t seem too out of the ordinary, she expertly accessorized in the most Bella Hadid way: by adding knee-high, lace-up combat boots, a black leather trench coat, and a Barbiecore-pink knit beanie (complete with a flower appliqué).

The interesting add-ons didn’t stop there — the supermodel also threw on a pair of brown-tinted, Y2K-style sunglasses and carried around a silver, orange, and maroon Florist tote bag. Hadid  finished off the look with a simple necklace and a smattering of rings, and she wore her brown hair (which she only recently returned to after trying on a honey-blonde color) down straight. 

Bella’s outing came shortly before New York Fashion Week is set to kick off on Feb. 10, where she will likely spend the week gracing runways (much like she did in both Paris and NYC last fall). While we’ll have to wait to see exactly what the model has in store for this year’s shows, it may be hard for her to beat last year’s iconic Coperni moment, where she famously walked the runway in nothing but a white dress made completely out of spray paint and a a G-string thong.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Went Makeup-Free While Wearing a Metallic Pink Upside-Down Bikini
Ashley Graham no pants trend
Ashley Graham Added Her Own Flair to the Pantsless Trend
Shania Twain Blonde Hair 2023 Cocktails with Republic Records Artists
Shania Twain Debuted Blonde Hair in a Vibrant Orange Silk Dress and Sky-High Boots
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Paired Her Groufit With a Polarizing Socks-and-Shoe Combo That’s Big for Spring 2023
Bella Hadid Thin Eyebrows Instagram Carousel
Bella Hadid Just Resurrected This Controversial '90s Beauty Trend
Best-selling Amazon knit lounge set on sale
TikTokers Adore This “Surprisingly High Quality” $40 Lounge Set That’s an Amazon Best-Seller
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Went Pantless in the Coolest Shoe Trend of Winter 2023
Bella Hadid blue cardigan
Bella Hadid's Latest Quirky Ensemble Included a Calf-Length Cardigan and Bright Yellow Clogs
Oprah
Oprah’s Peak Cozy Outfit Includes the One Shoe Trend That’s a No-Brainer for Winter
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Debuted New Baby Bangs While Wearing a Sheer Crop Top on Instagram
Kate Hudson 'Poker Face' premiere
Kate Hudson Wore a Black Velvet Cutout Gown With Knee-High Cowboy Boots
I've Devoted Myself to This Supermodel-Loved, Jewelry Brand for 9 Years
Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Keep Wearing This Handmade Jewelry That’s Been My Favorite for 7 Years
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Wore a Bikini That Will Never Go Out of Style
Bella Hadid Instagram
Bella Hadid's Tiny Dior Bikini Has the Most Delicate Ruffled Detail
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Latest Winter Bikini Is an Instant Mood-Lifter