Bella Hadid's Impromptu Photoshoot With Emily Ratajkowski Included Itty Bitty Bras and the Lowest Rise Skirts

We already know Bella Hadid is a woman of many talents (supermodel! Actress! Style extraordinaire!), but now, she’s dipping her toes into a whole new venture: behind-the-scenes photography. On Wednesday, the model shared a series of photos detailing an inside look at Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week presentation, and Bella’s friend and fellow model, Emily Ratajkowski, was more than happy to participate in the impromptu shoot.

In the first slide of the photo dump, Hadid did what she does best by flexing her posing chops in some of the fashion house’s hottest Spring/Summer 2023 offerings. Sporting a sexy take on workwear, the model wore a brown cropped blazer and skirt set layered over a white strapless bustier-style bra and matching high-waisted underwear, which she paired with tan knee-high socks and leopard print tennis shoes. Brown oval-shaped sunnies accessorized the look, and Bella wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail with a side part.

Later in the carousel, EmRata posed in a similarly-muted ensemble comprised of the same underwear set as Bella, but layered under an itty bitty black utility bra and hip bone-baring brown cargo skirt. Skipping the shades, Ratajkowski accessorized with only a black leather shoulder bag and donned a no-makeup, makeup look.

Other photos in the dump, captioned, “Swipe if you’d like to see some photos I took on @miumiu day🤎,” gave followers a glimpse at models lining up ahead of the show and Bella’s Miu Miu branded pedicure. The supermodel duo was also joined by singer FKA Twigs as some of the celebrity faces to appear in Tuesday night’s show, which offered a “challenge to convention and an embracing of our new reality,” according to the show notes.

