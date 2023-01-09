Bella Hadid's Tiny Dior Bikini Has the Most Delicate Ruffled Detail

It may have been just one more way to show off her fresh honey-blonde hair, but Bella Hadid posted another photo dump on her Instagram feed that is sure to inspire a little travel envy for anyone not sitting on a beach at this very moment. In the snapshots, which just add to the supermodel's extensive portfolio of very good swimwear, Hadid shows off in a tiny Dior floral-patterned bikini that features an equally teeny ruffle along the top.

She posted the photos without a caption, but did offer several looks at the suit, including one where she's holding a snorkeling mask and others where she pairs the suit with very on-trend '00s sunglasses and a wide headband. Other images show her friends, the coastline, blooming bougainvillea blossoms, and a pair of chunky shoes.

Over the weekend, Hadid showed off in a red-and-yellow bikini and before that, she shared photos of herself wearing multiple suits including a pair of stringy white bikinis. And before that, she showed off her new hair color on Instagram Stories, swapping her then-platinum hair for a warmer, darker shade of blonde similar to a look she had at the 2019 MTV VMAs.



And of course, when she's not soaking up the sun and kicking back in the sand, Hadid is promoting her Kin beverages. In a video on TikTok, she showed off her smoothie-making skills at Erewhon, demonstrating exactly what goes into making one of her signature blended bevs.