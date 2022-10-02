Bella Hadid Paired Her Denim Bra with a Super Low-Rise Jean Skirt

Just days after Emily Ratajkowski made the Canadian tuxedo sexy with her undone, plunging jean jacket and baggy denim during Paris Fashion Week, fellow model Bella Hadid took a similar style cue by putting a sultry twist on the utilitarian uniform.



Walking the Givenchy spring-summer 2023 show on Sunday, Bella stepped onto the runway wearing a tiny denim bra and low-rise jean skirt. Her bra top featured side cutouts and crisscrossing straps with buckles across the front, while the designer midi skirt slung below her hips and included distressed detailing. She finished off the all-denim look with a matching shoulder bag in the same dark wash and black lace-up boots.



Bella's brows were bleached, emphasizing her natural glam, and she styled her dark tresses down and straight with a small section of hair slicked back.

Her supermodel sister Gigi also joined her on the catwalk wearing another double denim look. For her outfit, Gigi wore an oversized jean jacket buttoned all the way up and a coordinating cargo skirt in a light wash. She accessorized with white heels adorned with lace, chunky silver hoops, and glam that matched Bella's look.