Bella Hadid’s Latest Quirky Outfit Included a Chanel Bucket Hat

Another day, another photo dump.

Published on February 17, 2023 @ 11:51AM
Bella Hadid’s street style is the object of fashion fascination. Her errand runs often favors pieces that don’t exactly go together, but work anyway (see: lots of layers and eclectic hair accessories). Call it the weird-girl aesthetic or maximalism: either way, her looks are adopted by the masses almost immediately.

Take the outfit the model wore in her latest Instagram photo dump. Although the black bomber jacket she sported, which featured matching leather gloves, didn’t seem too unusual, she styled it in the most Bella way: adding black square-toe boots, tiny shades, and an olive green baguette bag.

But the most eye-catching pieces of the entire look (that gave major nostalgic vibes) was her Chanel bucket hat and burgundy-and-mustard checkered pants layered with a matching ruched miniskirt. Hadid finished off the look with braided pigtails and a glossy lip. 

Bella Hadid Nude

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Leaving her followers up to speculation of her whereabouts with no caption or geo tag, the post included every American girl’s study abroad dreams. In the first slide, Bella posed on a park bench with cup of coffee and a journal in her lap as she pouted her lips and looked up at the flashing camera. The most jarring photo came in the middle of her dump, where Bella flashed the city as she posed in front of the window wearing nothing but pants. Elsewhere in the content carousel, the model enjoyed her travels abroad, speaking with locals, shopping for souvenirs, and strolling the aisles of libraries. At the end of Bella’s roundup, she snapped a selfie with her friend as they enjoyed their park hangout. 

“So my name? my name bella hadid 😘," wrote one user in the comments section. Another added, "that Turkey detail 🥹❤️." A third praised her, writing: "you’re the owner of my HEART.”

