Bella Hadid's Leather Trench and Tie Moment Screamed '90s Spy Movie

You can typically expect Bella Hadid to be a purveyor of resurrected Y2K trends or controversial cutouts. And while the model has pretty much become synonymous with throwback fashion, her most recent Matrix-inspired look is so unexpected.

On Monday, Hadid walked in the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 presentation in London, England, which was followed by a star-studded afterparty, of course. After her stint on the runway, Hadid changed into a retro, spy movie-esque ensemble comprised of a long black leather trench coat that she wore fastened over a crisp white button-down shirt and silk tie. Matching pointy-toe boots peeked out from under the jacket, and the entrepreneur accessorized with silver hoop earrings from the brand and green frame sunglasses. Hadid's hair was parted to one side and slicked back into a braided updo, and she opted for a bronzy glam moment with glossy lips.

Earlier in the day, Hadid walked in the show alongside industry peers including Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell, Karen Elson. Hadid wore a baby-blue piece that could be described as an extreme high-low dress with its long, lacy train and button-down bodysuit. The long-sleeve look included a collar, a sheer lace turtleneck, and pinwheel embellishments on her chest. Her hair was parted down the middle and worn in beach waves.

This month, the model has been busy strutting down catwalks all over the globe for fashion month. She's been keeping her followers up to date on her fashion-filled adventures by documenting behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram. In one post, Hadid shared a carousel of mirror selfies in which she wore a massively plunging jumpsuit.