Bella Hadid's Latest Quirky Ensemble Included a Calf-Length Cardigan and Bright Yellow Clogs

As one of the biggest supermodels, maybe ever, it’s no question that Bella Hadid has her pulse on what’s trending. But while we often look to the A-lister’s wardrobe when crafting the perfect model-off-duty vibe or searching for outfit inspo on a night out, there are also plenty of Bella-approved looks that many of us would agree only she can pull off.

Take, Hadid’s latest Instagram post, for example, which she shared on Sunday to showcase one of her (many) quirky outfit configurations. Although her long-sleeved baby blue cardigan, which draped down to her knees and exposed her toned midriff, wouldn’t seem too out of the ordinary on its own, the model paired it with baggy low-rise Bermuda shorts, knee-high white and blue-striped tube socks, and a pair of bright yellow clogs to make for an interesting look that somehow still totally worked.

A separate slide detailed Bella’s choice of accessories — an oversized black tote bag and a pair of tinted sunglasses — and she wore her newly-blonde hair in what appeared to be in slightly damp curls. She opted to skip a caption when curating her post, offering even less context to decipher where the eclectic outfit was worn to.

Hadid may have been blonde in her photo dump, but the post came just a day after she was back to her dark roots (literally) in a new campaign for Marc Jacobs. On Saturday, Bella shared another caption-less roundup of images and videos from the shoot, which saw the star posing in the rain in a black leather jacket and cat-eye sunglasses with her recent baby bangs look on full display.