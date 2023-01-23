Bella Hadid's Latest Quirky Ensemble Included a Calf-Length Cardigan and Bright Yellow Clogs

An outfit only a Hadid could pull off.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 @ 09:27AM
Bella Hadid blue cardigan
Photo:

Instagram/BELLA HADID

As one of the biggest supermodels, maybe ever, it’s no question that Bella Hadid has her pulse on what’s trending. But while we often look to the A-lister’s wardrobe when crafting the perfect model-off-duty vibe or searching for outfit inspo on a night out, there are also plenty of Bella-approved looks that many of us would agree only she can pull off.

Take, Hadid’s latest Instagram post, for example, which she shared on Sunday to showcase one of her (many) quirky outfit configurations. Although her long-sleeved baby blue cardigan, which draped down to her knees and exposed her toned midriff, wouldn’t seem too out of the ordinary on its own, the model paired it with baggy low-rise Bermuda shorts, knee-high white and blue-striped tube socks, and a pair of bright yellow clogs to make for an interesting look that somehow still totally worked.

A separate slide detailed Bella’s choice of accessories — an oversized black tote bag and a pair of tinted sunglasses — and she wore her newly-blonde hair in what appeared to be in slightly damp curls. She opted to skip a caption when curating her post, offering even less context to decipher where the eclectic outfit was worn to.

Hadid may have been blonde in her photo dump, but the post came just a day after she was back to her dark roots (literally) in a new campaign for Marc Jacobs. On Saturday, Bella shared another caption-less roundup of images and videos from the shoot, which saw the star posing in the rain in a black leather jacket and cat-eye sunglasses with her recent baby bangs look on full display.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But Latex Lingerie Underneath Her Cinderella-Blue Ruffled Coat
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Slinky Schiaparelli Dress with Fashion's Most Divisive Shoe
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Single-Buttoned Tweed Jacket with Nothing Underneath
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired a Grinchy Green Dress with Black Latex Opera Gloves
Kim Kardashian white t-shirt Instagram
Kim Kardashian Wore the No-Fail Outfit Formula That's Probably Already in Your Closet
Dua Lipa fuzzy vest Instagram
Dua Lipa's Recording Studio Attire Included a Fuzzy Vest and a Billowy Blouse
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson's Triple-Denim Outfit Included a Cropped Corset
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Monochromatic Outfit Is a Royal Rewear
Christina Aguilera latex hoodie cargos Instagram
Christina Aguilera Test-Drove the Cargo Pants Trend With a Cropped Latex Hoodie
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Debuted New Baby Bangs While Wearing a Sheer Crop Top on Instagram
Kendall Jenner Crop Top and Leggings Pilates January 17 2023
Kendall Jenner Redefined Athleisure in Split-Hem Leggings and a Cropped Cardigan
Katie Homes x Jimmy Fallon
Katie Holmes's Latest Look Is an Ode to '80s Maximalism
I've Devoted Myself to This Supermodel-Loved, Jewelry Brand for 9 Years
Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Keep Wearing This Handmade Jewelry That’s Been My Favorite for 7 Years
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Dressed for Spring in a Sequined Yellow Bra Top and High-Slit Pencil Skirt
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Wore a Bikini That Will Never Go Out of Style
Jennifer Lopez white outfit Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Layered a Super-Slouchy Blazer Over an Even Slouchier Calf-Length Shirt