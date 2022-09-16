Bella Hadid Paired the Most Controversial Shorts With Every It Girl’s Favorite Fall Boot

She is the blueprint.

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Updated on September 16, 2022 @ 11:33AM
New York Fashion Week has officially come and gone, and (surprising to no one) Bella Hadid once again carried the event on her back while serving both on and off the runway

On Wednesday, the supermodel was spotted walking the streets of New York City ahead of an appearance in Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion week show in the epitome of cool-girl style. Bella sported a simple white tank top layered under a fitted black button-up for the outing, but the main focal point was a pair of controversial bottoms only a Hadid could pull off: white wide-leg Bermuda shorts.

Bella paired the muted look with a black belt, a black circular tote bag, and fall fashion’s favorite shoe (knee-high black boots), and she accessorized with oval-shaped sunglasses, paper clip earrings, and a very Y2K zig-zagging headband. 

Hadid’s casual commuting ensemble came just hours before she hit the runway to model Tom Ford’s latest offerings in head-to-toe glitz. While walking alongside her older sister, Gigi Hadid, Bella strutted down the catwalk in a ‘70s-glam-themed bronze gown that featured a criss-crossing halter neckline, midriff and back-baring cutouts, a sky-high leg slit, and a sequined texture.

Gigi wore a similar style down the runway, but traded Bella’s bronze color for a green-and-silver sequined gown complete with a side cutout and bandeau-halter neckline.  Ginormous matching sequin-covered hoop earrings completed both of the sisters’ looks, and their hair was curled and teased to match the era perfectly. 

